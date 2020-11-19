Lutheran North Crusaders at Blair Oaks Falcons

On Lutheran North: Reigning Class 2 champion. … Advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive season. Has not lost a quarterfinal the previous three years. … Rematches with Blair Oaks, which it played in the 2018 semifinals. Blair Oaks won 48-21 on its way to the Class 2 state championship. … Junior quarterback Brian Brown threw for a season-high 207 yards and three touchdowns against Borgia. On the season Brown has thrown for 384 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. … Junior running back Ali Wells has rushed for 604 yards and three touchdowns. ... Junior running back Jaylin Carson rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns against Borgia. On the season he’s rushed for 363 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior Toriano Pride caught seven passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns against Borgia. This season he has amassed 509 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored a team-high eight touchdowns. … Senior defensive end and Missouri recruit Travion Ford has made 43 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four sacks. … Senior defensive end Terrance Fuller has made 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss and six sacks.