Lutheran North Crusaders at Blair Oaks Falcons

Spectator note: This game is open to the general public.
What: Class 3 quarterfinal.
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Records: Lutheran North 5-0; Blair Oaks 10-1.
Rankings: Lutheran North, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media; Blair Oaks, No. 4 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lutheran North 45, Borgia 10; Blair Oaks 60, Centralia 14.
Up next: Winner faces Cardinal Ritter or Kennett in a semifinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view, per screen.
On Lutheran North: Reigning Class 2 champion. … Advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive season. Has not lost a quarterfinal the previous three years. … Rematches with Blair Oaks, which it played in the 2018 semifinals. Blair Oaks won 48-21 on its way to the Class 2 state championship. … Junior quarterback Brian Brown threw for a season-high 207 yards and three touchdowns against Borgia. On the season Brown has thrown for 384 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. … Junior running back Ali Wells has rushed for 604 yards and three touchdowns. ... Junior running back Jaylin Carson rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns against Borgia. On the season he’s rushed for 363 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior Toriano Pride caught seven passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns against Borgia. This season he has amassed 509 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored a team-high eight touchdowns. … Senior defensive end and Missouri recruit Travion Ford has made 43 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four sacks. … Senior defensive end Terrance Fuller has made 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss and six sacks.
On Blair Oaks: Won its sixth district championship in the last seven seasons and has won 17 district titles in its last 20 years. … Handed Lutheran North a 48-21 loss in the 2018 Class 2 semifinals before winning its third state championship a week later. … Sophomore quarterback Dylan Hair erupted with a career performance against Centralia as he threw for 378 yards and seven touchdowns. His first touchdown pass of the game went 70 yards and came within the first 24 seconds of the game. … Blair Oaks pounced on Centralia early with four scoring drives in its first 15 plays. … Defense allowed Centralia 126 yards of total offense, 66 of which came on a breakaway touchdown run.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.