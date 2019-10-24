When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Lutheran North 7-0; Chaminade 6-2
Rankings: Lutheran North No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 2 Missouri Media; Chaminade No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports, No. 3 Class 5 Missouri Media
Last week: Lutheran North 38, Farmington 10; Chaminade 62, Poplar Bluff 20
On Lutheran North: Rejoined the ranks of the undefeated after receiving a forfeit victory from Cardinal Ritter last week. Defeated Chaminade 40-0 last season. ...Sophomore quarterback Brian Brown stepped into the starting role in the third game of the season and hasn't given it up as he's completed 49 of 69 passes for 979 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's rushed for 329 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore running back Ali Wells has rushed for 468 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior running back Jalen Head has rushed for 330 yards and seven scores. Senior Jordan Smith transitioned to receiver and has excelled with 18 receptions for 345 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Cameron Griffin has 14 receptions for 266 yards and four touchdowns. ...Has not allowed an opponent to score more than 14 points. Senior linebacker/defensive end Itayvion Brown has 72 tackles and three sacks. Junior linebacker Chris Childs has 52 tackles. Senior defensive back Aubrey Parker has three interceptions. Senior linebacker Antonio Doyle and junior defensive lineman Travion Ford have two sacks combined.
On Chaminade: Matched last season's win total (6-6) with last week's win over Poplar Bluff. Has won back-to-back games three times this season but has not won three in a row since 2017. ...Senior quarterback and Missouri recruit Brady Cook has completed 139 of 222 passes for 2,300 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's rushed for 331 yards and three touchdowns. Senior athlete LJ Fortune has racked up 1,173 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 15 total touchdowns. Junior running back Amar Johnson has rushed for 771 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Elijah Griffin has 29 catches for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. ...Senior safety Luke Nichols has 72 tackles. Sophomore Grant Finley has 35 tackles and five sacks. Senior defensive back Jabin Johnson has three interceptions.