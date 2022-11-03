Lutheran North Crusaders at Lutheran St. Charles Cougars

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

What: Class 3 District 3 semifinal.

Seeds, records: No. 3 Lutheran North 6-4; No. 2 Lutheran St. Charles 6-3.

Rankings: Lutheran North, 6 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 3 Missouri Media; Lutheran St. Charles, No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 3 Missouri Media.

Last week: Lutheran North 41, Orchard Farm 0; Lutheran St. Charles had a bye.

Up next: Winner of No. 1 St. Charles West and No. 5 Wright City.

On Lutheran North: Lost regular season game 20-18 at Lutheran St. Charles on Oct. 14 after it gave up two touchdowns in the final minute. Snapped two game losing streak with win over Orchard Farm. … Senior running back Ricky Dixon has rushed for 1,034 yards and scored 17 total touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Dakarri Hollis has completed 108 of 195 passes for 1,481 yards, 13 touchdowns and has been intercepted seven times. Senior receiver Vance Gross has caught 43 passes for 482 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns. No other receiver has more than 14 receptions. … Junior defensive end Demetrius Jones has made 79 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. Senior defensive lineman Marvin Stringfellow has made 50 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Senior defensive end Marquis Coleman has made 78 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks. As a unit the defense has made 51 sacks.

On Lutheran St. Charles: Reigning Class 2 champion. Has won three in a row after losses to Cardinal Ritter, St. Mary’s and Rock Bridge. … Scored two touchdowns in the final minute to beat Lutheran North 20-18 on Oct. 14. … Sophomore quarterback Michael Gerdine has 81 of 158 passes for 1,540 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Sophomore running back Ayden Harris has rushed for 697 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior running back Allen Mitchell has 1,007 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 10 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Kaleb Mays has caught 27 passes for 519 yards and eight touchdowns. … At linebacker Harris has made 157 tackles, four tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Jayshawn Richmond has made 80 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior linebacker Jamar Cross Jr. has made 88 tackles.