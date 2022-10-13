Lutheran North Crusaders at Lutheran St. Charles Cougars

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Lutheran North 5-2; Lutheran St. Charles 4-3.

Rankings: Lutheran North, No. 3 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 3 Missouri Media; Lutheran St. Charles, No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 3 Missouri Media.

Last week: Lutheran North 36, Maryville 29; Lutheran St. Charles 53, Borgia 13.

On Lutheran North: Won four consecutive games. Faces Lutheran St. Charles for the first time since 2005. The reigning Class 2 champion, the Cougars are the first of two defending state champions on the Crusaders schedule. They will host reigning Class 3 champion St. Mary’s next week. … Blocked a field goal and returned it for a touchdown on the final play in its win over Maryville last week. … Senior running back Ricky Dixon has rushed for 777 yards and 14 touchdowns. Sophomore Dakarri Hollis has completed 72 of 124 passes for 1,021 yards, seven touchdowns and has been intercepted six times. Has rushed for three touchdowns, too. Senior receiver Vance Gross has caught 30 passes for 406 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Eric Reedus has 10 receptions for 158 yards and one score. … Sophomore linebacker Karvon Jefferson has made 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive lineman Demetrius Jones has made 60 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks. As a unit the defense has made 47 sacks and six interceptions.