Lutheran North Crusaders at MICDS Rams

On Lutheran North: Has won its last two games against Metro League opponents Westminster and Lutheran South by a combined score of 128-7. ... Lost last year’s matchup with MICDS 56-37 to end three-game winning streak over the Rams. Has won seven of the last nine meetings with MICDS. … Sophomore quarterback Dakari Hollis has completed 60 of 101 passes for 780 yards, five touchdowns and has been intercepted six times. Has rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Ricky Dixon has rushed for 422 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Vance Gross has 24 receptions for 295 yards and one touchdown. … Sophomore linebacker Karvon Jefferson has 51 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive lineman Demetrius Jones has 37 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks. Senior defensive end Marquis Coleman has 34 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. Senior linebacker Rico Merriweather has 29 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. As a unit the defense has 30 sacks and 70 tackles for loss.

On MICDS: Has not lost a regular-season game since Fred Bouchard was named coach in the winter of 2020. Has won 18 successive regular season games. Last regular season loss was a 24-21 setback at St. Dominic on October 18, 2019. … The 56 points it scored against Lutheran North last season was the most by the Rams in the series since at least 1999. … Sophomore quarterback Brian Gould has completed 35 of 58 passes for 452 yards, three touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Senior running back Winston Moore has rushed for 396 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught nine passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. He’s also completed 8 of 13 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Steve Hall has rushed for 595 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s caught seven passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Cortlin Dalton has 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive lineman Peyton Simon has made 36 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior linebacker Carter Enyard has 24 tackles, five tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior defensive back Cameron Lester has 22 tackles and three interceptions.