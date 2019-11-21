When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 2 quarterfinal
Records: Lutheran North 12-0; Scott City 11-1
Rankings: Lutheran North No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 2 Missouri Media
Last week: Lutheran North 6, Lift For Life 0; Scott City 35, Caruthersville 14
Up next: Winner of Summit Christian-Lathrop in a semifinal.
Streaming: Prepcasts.com will broadcast live video.
On Lutheran North: Makes third consecutive quarterfinal appearance. Has won district championships in six of the last seven seasons. First meeting with Scott City since 1999. ...Sophomore quarterback Brian Brown has completed 66 of 103 passes for 1,331 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He's rushed for 361 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore running back Ali Wells has rushed for 663 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior Jalen Head has rushed for 429 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Jordan Smith has caught 22 passes for 437 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed for the winning touchdown against Lift For Life. Senior Cameron Griffin has caught 19 passes for 375 yards and six touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Itayvion Brown has made 88 tackles and five sacks. Junior linebacker Chris Childs has made 66 tackles. Junior defensive lineman Terrance Fuller has made 45 tackles and six sacks. Defensive backs Aubrey Parker and Caldra Williford each have four interceptions. Griffin has three interceptions.
On Scott City: Makes first quarterfinal appearance since current playoff format was introduced in 2012. Rams won first district championship since 2008. Outscored opponents on average this season 48-15. Lone loss came to 2018 Class 1 champion, Hayti, 46-41. ...Quarterback Spencer Stratman completed 9 of 13 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdown passes went to receiver Landon O'Brien, who caught five passes for 59 yards. Running back Jimmy May rushed for 98 yards and scored on three short touchdown runs. ...Defense held Caruthersville to a season-low 14 points last week.