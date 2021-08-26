Lutheran North Crusaders at St. Mary’s Dragons

When: 8 p.m. Friday.
Last season: Lutheran North 5-1; St. Mary’s 4-2.
Rankings: Lutheran North, No. 3 small school STLhighschoolsports.com; St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Note: Tickets are sold out. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Lutheran North: Has won its last four games against St. Mary’s, including 33-20 last season. The Crusaders scored two defensive touchdowns that game. ... Talented roster had some high-profile players transfer out but remains loaded. ... Senior quarterback Brian Brown is 17-1 as a starter. During the course of his previous two seasons, Brown has thrown for 2,495 yards, 32 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He’s also rushed for nearly 700 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior running back Jaylin Carson battled injuries his first two seasons but had a mini-breakthrough as a junior as he rushed for 420 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Senior standout Caldra Williford enters his third season as a varsity starter at safety. Senior nose guard Jaylin Carson made 34 tackles in the Crusaders’ six games last season. He had a career-high 17 tackles against Borgia in a Class 3 district championship game.
On St. Mary’s: Returns an overwhelming amount of talent from last season’s team that was forced to forfeit its Class 3 district championship game appearance due to COVID-19. ... Advanced to the Class 4 semifinals in 2019. … Senior receiver Kevin Coleman has put up video-game numbers during his three previous varsity seasons as he’s made 142 receptions for 2,983 yards and scored 54 total touchdowns. Also has 14 career interceptions at defensive back. Senior quarterback Caron Spann passed for 701 yards, 12 touchdowns and was intercepted three times in five games as a junior. … Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. is entering his fourth season as a starter and has made 194 tackles.