Lutheran North Crusaders at St. Mary’s Dragons

On Lutheran North: Has won its last four games against St. Mary’s, including 33-20 last season. The Crusaders scored two defensive touchdowns that game. ... Talented roster had some high-profile players transfer out but remains loaded. ... Senior quarterback Brian Brown is 17-1 as a starter. During the course of his previous two seasons, Brown has thrown for 2,495 yards, 32 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He’s also rushed for nearly 700 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior running back Jaylin Carson battled injuries his first two seasons but had a mini-breakthrough as a junior as he rushed for 420 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Senior standout Caldra Williford enters his third season as a varsity starter at safety. Senior nose guard Jaylin Carson made 34 tackles in the Crusaders’ six games last season. He had a career-high 17 tackles against Borgia in a Class 3 district championship game.