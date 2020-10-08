Lutheran North Crusaders at Trinity Titans

When: 7 p.m. Friday
Note: Spectators will be limited. This game is not open to the general public.
Records: Lutheran North 1-0; Trinity 0-0.
Rankings: Lutheran North, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media; Trinity, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason.
Last week: Lutheran North 34, Parkway West 6.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Lutheran North: Reigning Class 2 state champion debuted last week against Parkway West outside of St. Louis County at Francis Howell. ... Won its last two games against Trinity and 15 of 17 since 2003. Trinity’s last win over Lutheran North came in a district final in 2016. … Power rushing attack was in full force last week as the Crusaders rushed for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Ali Wells rushed 13 times for 143 yards and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Brian Brown completed 7 of 11 passes for 22 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Brown rushed for 47 yards. … Senior defensive end Terrance Fuller made 10 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior defensive end and Missouri recruit Travion Ford made nine tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Senior defensive back Jerrell Carter made 10 tackles and three tackles for loss.
On Trinity: Advanced to the state semifinals for the third time in four seasons last fall. ... Lost last season’s highly touted matchup with Lutheran North 25-6 in Week 1. ... Has beaten Lutheran North twice in 17 meetings since 2003. Its last win over the Crusaders came in a Class 2 district championship in 2016. … Last season, sophomore quarterback Chris Cotton completed 114 of 195 passes for 1,655 yards, 16 touchdowns and was intercepted nine times. Senior running back Thomas Mimes rushed for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior receiver Demetrius Cannon caught 23 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns last season. He has verbally committed to Louisville. Senior receiver Malcolm Harvey caught 20 passes for 279 yards and six touchdowns. Added CJ Van Buren II (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) to its offensive line after he transferred in the summer. … Defensive secondary is strong with senior safety Tyler Hibbler (Missouri) and defensive back Myles Norwood. Junior defensive back Chris Moore led the team with three interceptions last season.
