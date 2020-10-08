Lutheran North Crusaders at Trinity Titans

On Trinity: Advanced to the state semifinals for the third time in four seasons last fall. ... Lost last season’s highly touted matchup with Lutheran North 25-6 in Week 1. ... Has beaten Lutheran North twice in 17 meetings since 2003. Its last win over the Crusaders came in a Class 2 district championship in 2016. … Last season, sophomore quarterback Chris Cotton completed 114 of 195 passes for 1,655 yards, 16 touchdowns and was intercepted nine times. Senior running back Thomas Mimes rushed for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior receiver Demetrius Cannon caught 23 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns last season. He has verbally committed to Louisville. Senior receiver Malcolm Harvey caught 20 passes for 279 yards and six touchdowns. Added CJ Van Buren II (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) to its offensive line after he transferred in the summer. … Defensive secondary is strong with senior safety Tyler Hibbler (Missouri) and defensive back Myles Norwood. Junior defensive back Chris Moore led the team with three interceptions last season.