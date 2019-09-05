When, where: 5 p.m. Saturday at East St. Louis High
Records: Lutheran North 1-0; Ritter 1-0
Rankings: Lutheran North No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 2 Missouri Media; Ritter No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 2 Missouri Media
Last week: Lutheran North 25, Trinity 6; Ritter 32, Nazareth Academy 21
On Lutheran North: Held talent-rich Trinity to just one score despite defense missing highly rated college linebacker prospect Antonio Doyle and junior defensive end Travion Ford. Has won five of previous six meetings with Ritter, including their last in 2016, a 66-0 victory in the second round of a Class 2 district tournament. Sophomore running back Ali Wells rushed 11 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Jalen Head had 29 yards on 11 carries and scored once. Senior quarterback Jordan Smith completed 2 of 3 passes for five yards. ...Senior linebacker/defensive end Itayvion Brown was everywhere as he made 19 tackles and had one of the Crusaders' three sacks against Trinity. Three different players made an interception.
On Ritter: Traveled to Illinois Class 7A defending champion Nazareth Academy and stunned the host with a big-time performance by senior quarterback Mekhi Hagens, who completed 23 of 33 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Luther Burden had seven receptions for 122 yards and three touchdowns. Keavion Long made 12 catches for 151 yards and a score. ...Defensive secondary feasted as it made four interceptions on Nazareth Academy's highly rated quarterback prospect J.J. McCarthy. The Michigan recruit threw three interceptions his entire sophomore season. Defense shut out Nazareth in the fourth quarter. Defensive lineman Anthony Baker tied for the team lead with eight tackles. ...Winner of this game has the leg up for home-field advantage in the Class 2 District 2 tournament.