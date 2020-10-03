Lutheran North knocks off Parkway West in season opener

The Crusaders rolled up 294 yards on the ground and three scores while junior Brian Brown found junior Aleem Glass for an 11-yard touchdown strike in the second half.

After giving up nearly 100 yards of offense in the first quarter, the Crusaders' defense stiffened up and only allowed 122 yards of offense in the final three quarters.

"We had to adjust to Ja'Marion Wayne because he's such a great player, we had to identify where he was every play," Crusaders coach Carl Reed said. "Once we got that under control, we were able to play better defensively."

The 6-foot-3 athlete was all over the field in the first half, totaling nearly 100 yards of offense from scrimmage on 10 touches and the Parkway West (0-1) lone score.

"He's that type of player," Duncan said. "The kids understand that and do a good job of complimenting what he does. We don't hide what we do, we're going to try and get him the ball in as many ways as we can. Good things happen when he has the ball."

Wayne finished with 124 yards of offense.

While Reed was thrilled to see his Crusaders on the field, he is hoping to fix a few things in film and the next week of practice.