Lutheran North knocks off Parkway West in season opener

ST. CHARLES — Lutheran North's football team was practicing and just hoping for a game all week.
Fast forward to Saturday and the Crusaders were celebrating a 34-6 season-opening win over Parkway West at Francis Howell High School.
"It felt normal," Lutheran North junior Ali Wells said. "It felt like last year. It felt good to suit back up and get ready for the game."
Lutheran North (1-0), the defending Class 2 state champions and the preseason No. 1 ranked small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, was scrambling to fill its schedule Thursday.
The Crusaders reached out to multiple programs in an attempt to play this weekend, but by midday Friday, things looked bleak. But a cancelation by Borgia on Friday paved the way for Lutheran North and Parkway West to square off for the first time on the gridiron on Saturday.
"For a first game having to play a great team like Lutheran North, I was proud of their effort," Parkway West coach Jeff Duncan said. "They gave everything they had and to play a team that no one else wants to play, our kids were just happy to play. This is the first normal thing they've gotten to do all season."
The Crusaders were led on offense by Wells who rushed for 144 yards on 13 carries and one score.
"I love my offensive line. They open all the holes for me," Wells said. "I knew they would execute. I just had to go behind them."
The Crusaders rolled up 294 yards on the ground and three scores while junior Brian Brown found junior Aleem Glass for an 11-yard touchdown strike in the second half.
After giving up nearly 100 yards of offense in the first quarter, the Crusaders' defense stiffened up and only allowed 122 yards of offense in the final three quarters.
"We had to adjust to Ja'Marion Wayne because he's such a great player, we had to identify where he was every play," Crusaders coach Carl Reed said. "Once we got that under control, we were able to play better defensively."
The 6-foot-3 athlete was all over the field in the first half, totaling nearly 100 yards of offense from scrimmage on 10 touches and the Parkway West (0-1) lone score.
"He's that type of player," Duncan said. "The kids understand that and do a good job of complimenting what he does. We don't hide what we do, we're going to try and get him the ball in as many ways as we can. Good things happen when he has the ball."
Wayne finished with 124 yards of offense.
While Reed was thrilled to see his Crusaders on the field, he is hoping to fix a few things in film and the next week of practice.
"If we want to have any success in the future, we've got to clean up a lot of those mistakes," Reed said.
Reed didn't want to give the excuse of short notice.
"You have to play to a standard," Reed said. "A lot of these guys have been playing with us for a long time. They know what to do and what their responsibilities are. We can't give that to them as an excuse because everyone is in a similar situation. Our expectations are that they come out and execute properly."
While Parkway West is scheduled to play against Summit (1-0) at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Francis Howell Central, Lutheran North's not sure who its next opponent will be.
But that doesn't matter to Reed.
"We're on-call and we're ready," Reed said.
