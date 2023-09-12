Kyle Wagner was thinking ahead.

Two years ago, the Lutheran North High football coach put together a super-rugged schedule for this season in anticipation of his team making a run at a state championship.

At the time, he had no idea just how difficult that slate would become. Wagner simply wanted his team to butt heads with the best.

The Crusaders have not only faced the best — they've beat the best.

Lutheran North became what is believed to be the first team in state history to record back-to-back road win over a pair of defending state champions when they rallied to beat Francis Howell 45-42 in a thriller Friday night in Weldon Spring.

Just seven days earlier, the Crusaders traveled to mid-Missouri and beat Blair Oaks 38-30.

Howell won the Class 5 state title last season. Blair Oaks captured the Class 2 crown. Both teams went 14-0 in 2022.

"I'm privileged enough that I get to decide our schedule," Wagner said. "I created that schedule with this season in mind. We had a lot of sophomores playing last year and I knew that those sophomores would grow up with that tough schedule a little bit quicker."

Wagner also wanted to challenge his staff as well.

"It was just as important to prepare my coaches as well as my players," Wagner said.

Wagner wasn't necessarily sure how his team would react with successive games against teams that were 14-0 last fall.

Yet he considered it a win-win situation. The ability to face off against state-caliber teams can only help the Crusaders down the road as they search for a Class 4 state championship.

Still, he was ultra-proud of his group for accomplishing a rare feat. Blair Oaks beat Lutheran North 35-0 last season before Howell recorded a 42-21 win over North a week later.

This time, the Crusaders turned the tables.

"My guys stepped up and made plays," Wagner said.

Dakarri Hollis hit Berry Nelson on a 24-yard scoring strike on the last play of the game to give North one of the most dramatic wins in school history.

"It's all about growing up and getting better," Wagner said.

The win over Howell capped off an interesting seven-day stretch for the Crusaders.

They received a surprise mid-week visit from professional golfer John Daly, who came onto the field and booted a 30-yard field goal before a Crusaders practice.

Daly had just completed a practice round at nearby Norwood Hills Country, which hosted a PGA Tour Champions event over the weekend.

The 57-year-old Daly was a punter and placekicker at Helias High in Jefferson City. He was part of the 1984 team that won the Class 4A state championship.

Wagner said Daly wanted to show that "he's still got it."

Daly drilled the attempt with plenty of room to spare.

"It was cool to see,' Wagner said. "He was out there barefoot and kicking field goals."

The appearance by the 1991 PGA champion and 1995 British Open titleholder created good vibes for the Crusaders, who went on to complete an amazing seven-day stretch.

"You hardly ever see something like that," Wagner said.

Daly fired a 3-over-par 74 on the first day of the Ascension Charity Classic but withdrew Saturday with an injury.

Granite City, Cahokia forfeit games this weekend

Granite City and Cahokia have forfeited their games this weekend due to suspensions from a bench-clearing fight that occurred with three minutes left in the contest between the schools on Friday.

Cahokia won the game 54-14.

Granite City school administrators indicated that the IHSA was involved in the disciplinary process.

Cahokia (2-2) will forfeit its South Seven contest at Carbondale. Granite City was to host Centralia on Friday.

"It's unfortunate," Cahokia coach Orlando Gooden said. "Hopefully, the kids can learn from this."

The Warriors (0-4) are scheduled to return to action Sept. 22 when they travel to Collinsville in a battle of football teams without a conference.

Cahokia is scheduled to travel Sept. 22 to Marion in a South Seven contest.

Rivals assisting rivals

Webster Groves athletics director Jerry Collins needed help.

So he turned to his biggest rival.

The Webster Groves football team was going to be without a home this season as construction continued on a brand new state-of-the-art facility, which is expected to be ready for the 2024 campaign.

Collins looked at six or seven schools within close proximity of Webster Groves High.

Kirkwood High seemed to be the best fit.

He approached Pioneers athletics director Corey Nesslage to see if the Statesmen could play their home game at Kirkwood High.

Nesslage was more than happy to help.

"We are definitely a friendly rivalry," Collins said. "They've been very receptive and very helpful."

Collins said Kirkwood seemed to be a nice fit because three of the Statesmen four home games this season are on Friday night when the Pioneers are on the road.

The lone exception came Thursday night when Webster Groves hosted Oakville.

Party time in Alton

The Alton football community was rejoicing over the weekend after the two high school teams in the town each won their games for the first time together since Oct. 4-5, 2019.

Alton Marquette snapped a 22-game losing streak with a 49-21 win over Wood River on Saturday afternoon.

Alton High broke a seven-game losing streak with a 28-24 triumph over Triad on Friday night.

Both teams have struggled over the past few years. Alton Marquette is coming off back-to-back 0-9 seasons.

Alton had won just one game in each of the past three years. Riley Smith hit Sam Elliott-Barnes on a 27-yard scoring strike with 43 seconds left to lift the Redbirds to the landmark win.

East St. Louis loses in Texas

The Flyers dropped a 43-13 decision to Atascocita High of Humble, Texas, on Saturday.

Atascocita, ranked second in the state in Class 6A, used a 65-yard run by Tory Blaylock on the first play from scrimmage to take control. Jelani Watkins, an LSU commit, returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score after East St. Louis (1-2) had climbed to within 21-7.

Humble is a suburb of Houston.

The defending Illinois Class 6A state champion Flyers were playing their third successive game against a tough out-of-the-area foe. They lost to Mount Carmel of Chicago 36-33 in their season opener in Normal. Mount Carmel is the defending Class 7A champion. East St. Louis beat St. Frances Academy of Baltimore 13-7 at home in week two.

Under coach Darren Sunkett, the Flyers have faced six teams from outside the St. Louis area over their last nine non-Southwestern Conference games covering three seasons. Five of those teams were nationally ranked at the time of the contests.