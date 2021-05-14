Lutheran North names Wagner new football coach

Kyle Wagner is a man on the move.

Again.

Wagner was announced by the school Friday as the next head coach of Lutheran North’s football program. Wagner was an assistant coach for the Crusaders from 2017 until 2019. He left Lutheran North to become the head coach at Ritenour in March of 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ritenour did not participate in the fall season and played in the 2021 spring season. Prior to beginning the spring season, Wagner was hired by Sikeston to be its head football coach.

Wagner, 33, coached the Huskies in their four spring games, where they went 1-3. He then began working toward developing relationships with the players and families in Sikeston.

Before he even began summer conditioning, Wagner resigned to step in at Lutheran North, which needed a coach after Carl Reed accepted the same position at De Smet.

“I’m thankful to take over one of the most prestigious and sought-after jobs in Missouri,” Wagner said in a Lutheran North press release. “I know Lutheran North and have deep relationships here and look forward to creating more.”