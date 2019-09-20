Travion Ford was at practice when word reached him.
He was cleared to play varsity football for Lutheran North.
“It was crazy,” Ford said with a wide smile. “The team played better, we had a good practice.”
A 6-foot-2 and 205-pound junior defensive end, Ford transferred from Lutheran St. Charles in February and enrolled at Lutheran North. His eligibility was thrown into question when he was ruled ineligible to compete on the varsity squad by the Missouri State High School Activities Association's appeals committee in August.
Ford's family and Lutheran North appealed that decision, and on Wednesday the MSHSAA board of directors ruled he would be allowed to play. Ford will make his Lutheran North varsity debut at 1 p.m. Saturday at Westminster.
“I'm going crazy on Saturday,” Ford said. “I'm trying to get at least 10 sacks.”
A five-star college prospect with more than 20 NCAA Division I scholarship offers, Ford became quite the sack master in his two seasons at Lutheran St. Charles. He set the school record for sacks in a season and a career.
Now he adds another dimension to a Lutheran North defense that should also get standout senior linebacker Antonio Doyle back when it hosts Lutheran South next week.
“We're happy to have him back, he's a great kid,” Lutheran North coach Carl Reed said. “We're excited he has the opportunity to play.”
It's an opportunity that Ford, 16, wondered if he would get. The shock of being denied his first appeal following his transfer sowed significant doubt within him.
“To be honest I didn't think I was going to be able to play,” he said. “Everybody was on my side and helped me.”
While he waited for his second appeal hearing, Ford was allowed to play on the junior varsity. He took the field in Week 1 against St. Mary's and did what a five-star prospect is expected to do in that situation.
He dominated.
“I low key felt bad for them kids. I was getting back there every time,” Ford said. “I felt good on the field even though I wasn't on the varsity field.”
Now he'll make his varsity return as Lutheran North (1-1, No. 2 small school) opens up play in the Metro League. The two-time defending conference champion, Lutheran North will play its four league games the next four weeks, including a showdown with MICDS, which was the tough-luck loser in a 21-20 thriller last season.
“The conference is always tough,” Reed said. “There's a lot of great coaches, a lot of great programs in the league and we're looking forward to competing again.”
Lutheran North will finish its regular season with Farmington at home and then a road trip to Chaminade. The Crusaders are coming off a bye week following a Week 1 win over Trinity and a 27-13 loss to Cardinal Ritter in the Gateway Scholars Classic at East St. Louis on Sept. 7.
You only get so many weeks in a season and bye weeks aren't usually something coaches enjoy, but Reed said this one, as it turns out, worked out OK. He believes his team will be better for it going forward.
“We had some things to work on,” Reed said. “We had some guys that were banged up after playing two tough games against Trinity and Cardinal Ritter. It was good for us to rest, kind of get rejuvenated and get back to it this week.”