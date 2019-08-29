Travion Ford's junior season is on hold.
A highly rated national college prospect and defensive end for the Lutheran North football team, Ford was ruled ineligible by the Missouri State High School Activities Association's appeals committee Wednesday following his transfer from Lutheran St. Charles in late February.
The 6-foot-2 and 205-pound Ford will miss the Crusaders' first three games as he waits for another appeal hearing, this time with the MSHSAA's board of directors on Sept. 18.
If it does not rule in his favor, Ford will not play his junior season.
That it has come to this is a shock for Robert and Leatricia Ford, Travion's parents, who sold their home in St. Peters and moved to O'Fallon, Illinois in the winter.
The Ford family made the decision to sell their home after Leatricia was furloughed as part of the federal government shutdown in December. Leatricia works for the Internal Revenue Service at the Robert A. Young Federal Building in downtown. Robert, a truck driver, said making ends meet was hard with only one income. At the time, the longest government shutdown in American history showed no signs of ending.
“After Christmas and going into the new year we thought we needed to downsize and make the move, get some equity, catch up on some bills,” Robert said. “We put the house up for sale.”
The Fords have extensive family in the Metro East that could provide support if they lived closer. The Fords are active in their family's church in Granite City. It made sense to head that way.
“They said, 'Why don't you come to the Illinois side?'” Robert said.
As they made plans to move they also began exploring education options for their four children. Robert Jr. was a senior last school year. Travion was a sophomore and the Fords' twin girls were in middle school.
Strong believers in their faith, the Fords wanted to keep their boys in a Lutheran high school. Lutheran North was their choice but there was a complication. As a policy, Lutheran North does not accept second-semester seniors. Robert Jr. could not attend and instead enrolled at O'Fallon Township High.
Travion was accepted and enrolled at Lutheran North last winter.
None of this made a difference to the Lutheran St. Charles administration, which has used its available channels to block Travion's varsity eligibility. According to MSHSAA bylaw 3.10.4, any student that transfers and does not meet specific residency requirements is ineligible for varsity athletic competition for 365 days. The Ford family thought moving to O'Fallon would qualify under the list of eligibility exceptions. It did not.
Every private school in Missouri has a designated district of 25 miles from its principal's office from which it can draw student athletes. Because the Ford family's home in St. Peters was within Lutheran North's district by seven tenths of a mile, they did not meet the full-family move exception when they filed their first appeal with the state.
The Fords refiled the appeal and asked for a “hardship” exception. According to the MSHSAA's bylaws, the hardship exception is used “when sufficient evidence is provided to show that it was necessary for the student to transfer because of unforeseen, unavoidable, or unusual circumstances provided the transfer was not for athletic reasons and there was no undue influence.”
On the documents Lutheran St. Charles submitted to the MSHSAA, the school was asked specifically if there was a belief the transfer was for athletic reasons or undue influence and answered “no” to both.
Lutheran St. Charles also stated on the document it was not aware of the circumstances that stipulated the hardship and it did not believe the circumstances of the hardship made the transfer necessary.
The Ford family disputes both claims.
Leatricia says she was in regular contact with Lutheran St. Charles staff and administration about her work situation because she was concerned about tuition payments.
On Feb. 8, Leatricia went to Lutheran St. Charles to withdraw her sons. While doing so she said that then Lutheran St. Charles athletics director Doug Kuhlmann came into the office and questioned the family's decision to move.
“When I withdrew the boys from school, Doug Kuhlmann told me he's going to do whatever he can to ensure Travion does not play his junior year,” Leatricia said. “I said, 'I'm sorry you feel that way,' and I said goodbye. I left him there and politely walked out.”
Kuhlmann, who has since been promoted to assistant head of school, declined to comment on Leatricia's allegation.
“Any question regarding a specific student's eligibility to compete in interscholastic competition should be directed to the Missouri State High School Activities Association,” Kuhlmann said.
Leatricia is not the first parent of a Lutheran St. Charles football player to allege the school and Kuhlmann specifically has not acted in a student-athlete's best interests. Jason Grills had a similar experience when his son, Hunter, left Lutheran St. Charles after his junior season and transferred to Elsberry High in December 2017.
A bad back forced Grills to quit his job as a pipe fitter. He transitioned to an office-based job but there was a reduction in salary. The family chose to withdraw Hunter from Lutheran St. Charles.
Grills said Lutheran St. Charles did not indicate in the documents submitted to the MSHSAA the transfer was for athletic reasons nor undue influence, yet Hunter's appeals were denied. He did not play his senior year for the Clopton-Elsberry football team.
“We had a lot of reasons why we were pulling Hunter out. I didn't think in a million years we'd get denied,” Jason Grills said. “Doug Kuhlmann filled out the paper work. He checked the box 'no' but at the bottom of the paper he proceeded to say in a lengthy paragraph he had every reason to believe it was for athletic reasons.”
Travion Ford's documents are similar. At the bottom of the form there is a blank space for additional information and comments. In that space Lutheran St. Charles argues at length that the Ford family's hardship appeal was simply an end run designed to get Travion eligible after it was discovered the family move would not qualify.
“We do not believe it was necessary for him to attend Lutheran North, even with the move to O'Fallon,” the statement says. “There is no compelling reason that can be given for backtracking and an increase in travel when 'wear and tear' on the family car was the reason for the hardship? (sic).”
The Ford family has been stunned and saddened that Lutheran St. Charles has gone to such lengths to bar Travion from competing.
“Here it is, a school, a Christian-based school, that this kid hasn't done anything,” Robert Ford said. “He hasn't had discipline actions at the school, he was a good student, he did everything that they wanted. And you're trying to block him from doing something he loves to do”
Robert and Leatricia said it's been hard to watch Travion be treated this way. He's committed a lot of time and energy into being at top form to play every season and this one is no different. To have that opportunity taken away due to circumstances beyond his control is crushing.
“It's wrong. You have to stay strong and trust the process. You got people like your parents and coaches that will be there,” Robert said. “It's devastating. It hurts me as a father when you try to protect your kids and steer them on the right path.”
The Fords are being represented by Bryan LeMoine, a partner at the law firm McMahan-Berger. He is optimistic that Travion will have the opportunity to play this fall.
“We're hopeful that appeal at the next level goes well for Travion and he'll be able to play,” LeMoine said. “That's what this whole thing should be about, enabling kids like Travion who are good kids, who are able to play. I would hope that's the way things go.”