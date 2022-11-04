Lutheran North turns adversity into convincing victory over Lutheran St. Charles

ST. PETERS — Lutheran North’s football team had no shortage of motivation Friday.

The visiting Crusaders reeled off 24 consecutive points in the second half, turning a close game into a 37-21 blowout victory over Lutheran St. Charles in a Class 3 District 3 semifinal.

Lutheran North avenged a 20-18 loss to the Cougars on the same field Oct. 14.

The Crusaders had plenty of other reasons to dig deep. Their quarterback, sophomore Dakarri Hollis, was forced to leave the game with a head injury in the second quarter. They also were playing for a former Crusader, Nick Lotts, a 2018 graduate who died this week.

“We just had to go out and fight,” said senior running back and defensive back Ricky Dixon, who rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns. “We did it for Nick Lotts, a former Crusader who was killed this past week. We played for Nick and we played for our quarterback, Dakarri Hollis. We played for those two and we played for each other as well. It was an all-around victory.”

The Crusaders (7-4), the Class 2 state champions in 2019, advanced to the district championship game and will face St. Charles West (8-2) next week. Lutheran St. Charles, the defending state champion in Class 2, finished 6-4.

The game was tied at 13 at halftime and after three quarters, but Dixon put the Crusaders ahead 19-13 with a 1-yard touchdown run with 11 minutes 49 seconds left in the game.

Senior Jon Van Hook then blocked a Cougars punt and fell on the loose ball for a touchdown, extending the lead to 25-13. Junior Mikel Harris then intercepted a pass, setting up an 18-yard touchdown run by senior Vance Gross that extended the lead to 31-13.

After another interception, this one by junior Jarrett Burkett, Dixon raced 75 yards to make it 37-13 with 6:35 left. A late touchdown by the Cougars didn’t tarnish the Lutheran North win.

“Our quarterback went down in the first half and my guys (responded),” said Crusaders coach Kyle Wagner, then shifting his thoughts to Lotts. “We had a (former) player pass this week, a former player who always overcame adversity. He was a guy that had a lot of resilience, so I told our guys this week we had to be resilient. Something was going to happen that we were going to have to overcome.

“Our guys were ready to answer the call. Our quarterback got knocked out and they were ready to come out and play offensively and defensively. They wanted to do it for (Hollis) so he can still play later on.”

When Hollis exited, Lutheran North initially inserted junior Jamar Cross Jr. into the quarterback spot. But Cross fumbled on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter. From there, the Crusaders made direct snaps to Dixon and Gross.

“We call it Jumbo,” Wagner said. “We feel like we’ve got bigger and better offensive linemen than anybody in the state, so we line up and run behind them. We put the game on their backs and they took over the game.”

Wagner said the blocked punt and touchdown by Van Hook changed the complexion of the game. Van Hook blocked it with both hands, and the ball rolled just a few feet ahead, making it easy for him to fall on it.

“We pride ourselves on special teams,” Wagner said. “Special teams change games, and our guys locked in on special teams. We made enough plays to win the game tonight.”

In the first meeting between the teams, Lutheran North led the Cougars 18-7 after Gross scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:11 to play.

But Lutheran St. Charles sophomore quarterback Michael Gerdine had a 1-yard TD run with one minutes left, and after recovering an onside kick, the Cougars won on a 49-yard TD pass from Gerdine to senior Allen Mitchell with 51 seconds left.

“I haven’t slept since we lost that game, and we gave it up,” Wagner said. “I wanted to come out and redeem ourselves and continue our season. I’m so happy I get to keep coaching our seniors.”

Dixon believes there’s more in the tank for the Crusaders.

“We still have things to work on,” he said. “We can always execute better. It’s never over. As long as we keep preparing and do everything our coaches teach us to do, we’re going to come out on top.”

Lutheran St. Charles led 7-0 on a 6-yard run by junior Ayden Harris to open the game. Lutheran North responded with a 1-yard TD run by Gross that made it 7-all. Dixon’s 13-yard run put the Crusaders ahead 13-7 before Harris’ second TD of the first half, a 13-yard scramble, made it 13-13.

The second half was marred by penalties and injuries, as there was little flow. The game lasted three hours. Moments after the teams left the field, steady rain began.

“It was hard to get into a rhythm, but at the end of the day, we can’t control any of that,” Wagner said. “All we can control is our play.”