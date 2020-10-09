Lutheran North uses special teams spark to pull away from Trinity

"I got it and it caused the fumble and Ali (Wells) took it," Ford said. "That was a huge block. We needed it in this game."

After Ford and Parton stuff the attempt, Wells scooped up the loose ball and sprinted 50 yards to set up the Crusaders with the ball deep in Trinity territory.

Lutheran North then pounded the ball again and again before Toriano Pride punched it in for the second time on the night to give the Crusaders a 20-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

North rolled up 347 yards on 47 carries. Pride lead the way with 119 yards on 10 carries.

"We wouldn't have been able to do anything if it weren't for our offensive line," Pride said. "Our offensive line comes before anything."

Pride scored three times, the first on a dazzling 77-yard touchdown run in the first half to give the Crusaders a 14-7 lead just before the break.

"I just got tunnel vision," Pride said. "I'm one of the faster guys out here, so I just took my chance and scored."

After a slow first quarter, Trinity got a little jump-start offensively from senior receiver Malcolm Harvey, who had the Titans' lone score and accounted for 57 yards on five touches.