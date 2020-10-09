Lutheran North uses special teams spark to pull away from Trinity

It was a race between teammates.
As soon as the ball was snapped, Lutheran North standouts Travion Ford and Makai Parton were trying to outdo each other to get after the ball.
"I feel like we were both there," Parton said. "We were both there and we just jumped for it."
The dynamic duo stuffed the 20-yard field goal attempt to provide the spark that led the Crusaders to a 34-7 win over rival Trinity in a showdown of small school powers in North St. Louis County.
"We were kind of slow in that first half, but a special team play really broke the game open," North coach Carl Reed said. "That's how important that phase of the game is."
The blocked field goal led to 20 second-half points as North posted a statement win.
"That was our rivals, we had to beat them," Ford said.
Lutheran North (2-0), the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings, notched its 16th victory over the Titans in the last 18 meetings.
Reed was looking for a spark coming out of the halftime break. Something to bring the energy and momentum back to his side. After Trinity took the second-half kickoff and marched down the field, Ford, a junior linebacker and future University of Missouri defensive end, stepped up.
"I got it and it caused the fumble and Ali (Wells) took it," Ford said. "That was a huge block. We needed it in this game."
After Ford and Parton stuff the attempt, Wells scooped up the loose ball and sprinted 50 yards to set up the Crusaders with the ball deep in Trinity territory.
Lutheran North then pounded the ball again and again before Toriano Pride punched it in for the second time on the night to give the Crusaders a 20-7 lead midway through the third quarter.
North rolled up 347 yards on 47 carries. Pride lead the way with 119 yards on 10 carries.
"We wouldn't have been able to do anything if it weren't for our offensive line," Pride said. "Our offensive line comes before anything."
Pride scored three times, the first on a dazzling 77-yard touchdown run in the first half to give the Crusaders a 14-7 lead just before the break.
"I just got tunnel vision," Pride said. "I'm one of the faster guys out here, so I just took my chance and scored."
After a slow first quarter, Trinity got a little jump-start offensively from senior receiver Malcolm Harvey, who had the Titans' lone score and accounted for 57 yards on five touches.
"He played a hell of a game tonight," Reed said. "He's a guy college coaches should be looking after. He did some exciting things tonight."
But the ground attack of Lutheran North was simply too much for Trinity, which was playing its first game of the season.
"I think the defense got tired of being on the football field," Trinity coach John Randle said.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.