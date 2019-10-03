When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Lutheran St. Charles 5-0 overall, 2-0 AAA Division II; Trinity 3-2, 3-0
Rankings: Lutheran St. Charles No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 9 Class 3 Missouri Media; Trinity No. 3 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 3 Missouri Media
Last week: Lutheran St. Charles 54, St. Charles 0; Trinity 48, Duchesne 0
On Lutheran St. Charles: Sophomore quarterback Aaron Coffey has completed 51 of 71 passes for 875 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted once. Sophomore running back Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 962 yards and 14 touchdowns. Junior receiver Seth Tucker has 15 receptions for 285 yards and five touchdowns. ...Defense has three shutouts this season including back-to-back victories over Duchesne and St. Charles. Has allowed 19 total points this season. Junior defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio has made 49 tackles and nine sacks. Senior lineman Jack Grzeskowiak has 36 tackles and six sacks. Junior linebacker Joseph Mechlin has 46 tackles and four sacks.
On Trinity: Lost first two games to Lutheran North and East St. Louis. Installed John Randle as interim coach after 90-6 win over DuBourg in Week 3 then posted shutout wins over O'Fallon Christian and Duchesne. Titans have won three in a row over Lutheran St. Charles and 12 of their last 14 meetings since 2006. ...Freshman quarterback Chris Cotton has completed 29 of 47 passes for 390 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Thomas Mimes has rushed for 205 yards and five touchdowns. He's taken over for Illinois recruit Reggie Love, who suffered an ankle injury against East St. Louis in Week 2 and has not played since. Senior running back Lake Wilson has 250 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Senior receiver James Frenchie has 17 receptions for 240 yards and three touchdowns. He's rushed for another three scores. ...Junior linebacker Jonathan Joshua has 24 tackles and a sack. Senior defensive lineman Darion Smith has 16 tackles and three sacks. Sophomore defensive back Chris Moore has two interceptions.