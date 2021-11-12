Lutheran St. Charles avenges district final loss in rematch with Duchesne

Again, Lutheran St. Charles faced a fourth down, but this time senior quarterback Aaron Coffey rolled right, spotted a crease to his left and sprinted into the open space, outracing the Duchesne defenders to the pylon for a 15-yard touchdown run.

A great defensive play in the Duchesne backfield by Cougars’ junior CJ Holloway forced a Pioneers’ punt, and the Lutheran St. Charles offense quickly capitalized again.

A throwback screen from quarterback Aaron Coffey to Ayden Harris gained 38 yards and set up the first touchdown by Harris Jr., a tough, twisting 6-yard run that carried several tacklers into the end zone.

Less than five minutes later, Harris showed off his brilliant footwork. He took an inside handoff, chopped his feet and bounced it outside for an explosive eight-yard touchdown run to give Lutheran St. Charles a 20-0 lead.

In a 37-point victory against Duchesne during the regular season, the Cougars scored 38 points in the second quarter, and once again the second quarter was the decisive quarter.

“We knew it was going to be hard to beat the same team twice. We knew that they were going to change some stuff up, attack our weak points and try to stop us, but we stayed faithful and had resilience,” Harris said.