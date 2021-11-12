Lutheran St. Charles avenges district final loss in rematch with Duchesne

ST. PETERS — After a full calendar year, Lutheran St. Charles senior Arlen Harris Jr. could not rid himself of the aftertaste.
A scoreless second half. A stunning playoff loss. Rival Duchesne celebrating on his home field.
“We definitely came out with a chip on our shoulder,” Harris said. “We felt they disrespected us last time and we had to come back and get vengeance.”
Harris gained 119 yards and scored four touchdowns, and the Lutheran St. Charles defense pitched its fifth shutout of the season in a 42-0 victory over Duchesne to win the Class 2 District 2 championship Friday at Lutheran St. Charles.
Lutheran St. Charles (9-2) will face Lift for Life (7-4) in a state quarterfinal on Nov. 20 at a time and location to be announced.
Harris, who carried the ball only 10 times in a 16-13 district championship game loss to Duchesne last season, ran seven times on the Cougars’ opening drive and 13 times in the first half on a blustery night.
“We knew one of their main goals was going to be to stop the run game, but in this weather, we knew we had to pound the rock,” Harris said.
After turning the ball over on downs on two of its first three drives, the Lutheran St. Charles offense found its rhythm early in the second quarter after a fumble recovery by senior Aaron Powell.
Again, Lutheran St. Charles faced a fourth down, but this time senior quarterback Aaron Coffey rolled right, spotted a crease to his left and sprinted into the open space, outracing the Duchesne defenders to the pylon for a 15-yard touchdown run.
A great defensive play in the Duchesne backfield by Cougars’ junior CJ Holloway forced a Pioneers’ punt, and the Lutheran St. Charles offense quickly capitalized again.
A throwback screen from quarterback Aaron Coffey to Ayden Harris gained 38 yards and set up the first touchdown by Harris Jr., a tough, twisting 6-yard run that carried several tacklers into the end zone.
Less than five minutes later, Harris showed off his brilliant footwork. He took an inside handoff, chopped his feet and bounced it outside for an explosive eight-yard touchdown run to give Lutheran St. Charles a 20-0 lead.
In a 37-point victory against Duchesne during the regular season, the Cougars scored 38 points in the second quarter, and once again the second quarter was the decisive quarter.
“We knew it was going to be hard to beat the same team twice. We knew that they were going to change some stuff up, attack our weak points and try to stop us, but we stayed faithful and had resilience,” Harris said.
That resilience applied to Powell and the Cougars’ defense also. After holding Duchesne to minus-1 yard over its first five drives, Lutheran St. Charles had to withstand a 12-play, 59-yard drive that advanced to the three-yard line, but an incomplete pass on the last play of the half kept the Pioneers off the scoreboard.
“We had to stay locked in. The whole defense knew we had to step up,” said Powell, who recorded a blocked punt and had two fumble recoveries in the game.
To open the second half, Harris finished a 10-play drive by going airborne from two yards away. Then, he burst 45 yards up the middle to score his fourth touchdown of the game, open a 35-0 lead and activate a running clock.
A 35-yard scoring strike from Aaron Coffey to Michael Parr put the Cougars over 40 points for the ninth game this season.
Duchesne (8-3), which lost to Jefferson in the quarterfinal round last season, won at least eight games for the third successive season.
“We just couldn’t get anything going on offense, and I thought our defense played well in the first half, but things fell apart in the second half,” Duchesne coach Charlie Elmendorf said.
And with a high-scoring offense, coupled with a defense that held Duchesne to just five first downs, 22 total yards and forced three turnovers, Lutheran St. Charles is peaking at the perfect time.
“There’s a mesh between us. I can trust my guys to come through and give me everything they’ve got,” Harris said.