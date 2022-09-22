Lutheran St. Charles Cougars at Cardinal Ritter Lions

On Lutheran St. Charles: Faces Cardinal Ritter for the first time since 2017. ... Had area’s longest winning streak end at 12 with loss to St. Mary’s last week. ... Could rematch with Ritter in postseason play as both are in Class 3 this season. …Sophomore quarterback Michael Gerdine has completed 31 of 60 passes for 608 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Sophomore running back Ayden Harris has rushed for 349 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Allen Mitchell has rushed for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Kaleb Mays has caught 12 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has caught 11 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. No other player has more than five receptions. … At linebacker Harris has 56 tackles, two sacks and one interception. Senior defensive back Cyril Holloway has 34 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive lineman John McCaleb has 27 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.