Lutheran St. Charles Cougars at Cardinal Ritter Lions

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Lutheran St. Charles 3-1 overall, 1-1 Archdiocesan Athletic Association; Cardinal Ritter 4-0, 1-0.
Rankings: Lutheran St. Charles, No. 4 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 3 Missouri Media; Cardinal Ritter, No. 3 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: St. Mary’s 56, Lutheran St. Charles 20; Cardinal Ritter 40, Helias 14
On Lutheran St. Charles: Faces Cardinal Ritter for the first time since 2017. ... Had area’s longest winning streak end at 12 with loss to St. Mary’s last week. ... Could rematch with Ritter in postseason play as both are in Class 3 this season. …Sophomore quarterback Michael Gerdine has completed 31 of 60 passes for 608 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Sophomore running back Ayden Harris has rushed for 349 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Allen Mitchell has rushed for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Kaleb Mays has caught 12 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has caught 11 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. No other player has more than five receptions. … At linebacker Harris has 56 tackles, two sacks and one interception. Senior defensive back Cyril Holloway has 34 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive lineman John McCaleb has 27 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.
On Cardinal Ritter: Outscored Helias 33-7 in the second half of last week’s state-ranked showdown in Jefferson City. ... Faces Lutheran St. Charles for the first time since 2017 and holds an 8-3 edge in the series since 1999. … Junior quarterback Antwon McKay Jr. has completed 43 of 74 passes for 769 yards, five touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Senior running back Marvin Burks Jr. has rushed for 601 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Fredrick Moore has caught 17 passes for 380 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Ryan Boyd has caught 16 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior safety Lawrence McConnell has 25 tackles and one interception. Junior defensive tackle Cam Clayborn has 20 tackles and three sacks. Senior cornerback Malikh Riggins has 18 tackles and two interceptions.