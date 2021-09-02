Lutheran St. Charles Cougars at Chaminade Red Devils

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Lutheran St. Charles 0-1; Chaminade 1-0.

Rankings: Lutheran St. Charles, No. 6 small school STLhighschoolsports.com and No. 7 Class 2 Missouri Media; Chaminade, No. 10 large school STLhighschoolsports.com and No. 7 Class 5 Missouri Media.

Last week: Denver Lutheran 35, Lutheran St. Charles 14; Chaminade 34, Jefferson City 20.

On Lutheran St. Charles: Faces Chaminade for the first time since at least 1998. … Senior running back Arlen Harris Jr. has verbally committed to Stanford after rushing for 3,702 yards and 71 touchdowns as an underclassman. … Senior defensive lineman Ashtin Rustemeyer has verbally committed to Arkansas State. … Senior defensive lineman Jaydon Wannstedt missed last season with injury. Has returned healthy this fall and recently verbally committed to Murray State University. …Lutheran St. Charles did not submit statistics from its Week 1 game.

On Chaminade: Junior quarterback Drake Faust started against Jefferson City and completed 7 of 14 passes for 119 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. Junior running back William Lufiau rushed 21 times for 215 yards and scored three touchdowns. … The defense racked up five sacks as senior defensive back Gary Barbour had two to go along with his team-high 11 tackles. Junior defensive end Ryan Doehring made seven tackles and two sacks.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.