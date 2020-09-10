Lutheran St. Charles Cougars at Duchesne Pioneers

When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Lutheran St. Charles 1-1 overall, 0-0 Archdiocesan Athletics Association Division II; Duchesne 2-0, 0-0.
Last week: Lutheran St. Charles 30, Fort Zumwalt West 11; Duchesne 64, Herculaneum 16.
On Lutheran St. Charles: Has won all three previous meetings with Duchesne, the last two a combined 113-0. ... Beat Class 6 semifinalist Fort Zumwalt West last week in first matchup between the teams. ... Junior quarterback Aaron Coffey has completed 27 of 50 passes for 442 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. Junior running back Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 122 yards and scored three touchdowns. Senior receiver Keith Jackson has caught five passes for 174 yards. Junior receiver Aidan McLean has seven receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Joseph Mechlin has made 25 tackles and four tackles for loss. Senior defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio has 19 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive lineman Ashtin Rustemeyer has 18 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
On Duchesne: Started 2-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2003 and 2004. ... Freshman quarterback Taron Peete has completed 17 of 30 passes for 326 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted once. Sophomore running back Amorion Oliphant has 106 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored five touchdowns. Sophomore running back Antwon Hayden has rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown. … Sophomore defensive end Keshawn Hayden has made nine tackles and three sacks. Sophomore defensive back Ethan Kissell has 13 tackles. Junior linebacker Nathan DeGuentz and freshman defensive tackle Da’Marco Dade have combined for 24 tackles. ... The Pioneers have made four interceptions.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.