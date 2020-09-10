Lutheran St. Charles Cougars at Duchesne Pioneers

On Lutheran St. Charles: Has won all three previous meetings with Duchesne, the last two a combined 113-0. ... Beat Class 6 semifinalist Fort Zumwalt West last week in first matchup between the teams. ... Junior quarterback Aaron Coffey has completed 27 of 50 passes for 442 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. Junior running back Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 122 yards and scored three touchdowns. Senior receiver Keith Jackson has caught five passes for 174 yards. Junior receiver Aidan McLean has seven receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Joseph Mechlin has made 25 tackles and four tackles for loss. Senior defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio has 19 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive lineman Ashtin Rustemeyer has 18 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.