When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Lutheran St. Charles 2-0; O'Fallon Christian 2-0
Last week: Lutheran St. Charles 61, Tolton 12; O'Fallon Christian 48, Vashon 20
On Lutheran St. Charles: Won three of its last four meetings with O'Fallon Christian. Pounced on its first two opponents early this season. Outscored West Hancock and Tolton a combined 109-6 in the first half. The points are coming from all over the place but sophomore running back Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 449 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Aaron Coffey has completed 17 of 25 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Seth Tucker has seven receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. ...Senior defensive lineman Jack Grzekowiak has 18 tackles and a sack. Junior Joseph Mechlin has 17 tackles.
On O'Fallon Christian: First-year coach Dakota Conway gets his first taste of this rivalry game. Offense has been balanced to start. Junior quarterback Kaden McMullen has completed 25 of 47 passes for 475 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Roddy Alexander has rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Kalin Black has caught nine passes for 179 yards and one touchdown. Junior receiver AJ Taylor has four receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown. ...Senior linebacker Blake Heuer has 19 tackles and junior defensive lineman Cole Wunderlich has 17 tackles. Junior nose guard Cartrell Ecford-Green has four sacks. Alexander has made two interceptions.