Lutheran St. Charles Cougars at Priory Ravens

On Lutheran St. Charles: Won three in a row and six of its last seven with a loss to St. Mary’s in between. Outscored its last three opponents 169-7. Locked up the top seed in the Class 2 District 2 tournament due to its head-to-head win over No. 2 seed Duchesne on Sept. 10. … Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey has completed 81 of 132 passes for 1,486 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Senior running back and Stanford recruit Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 1,007 yards and 19 touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Ayden Harris has rushed for 469 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has caught 17 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Kaleb Mays has caught 17 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Aidan McLean has caught 16 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns. … At linebacker Ayden Harris has made 108 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Rubio has made 44 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks.