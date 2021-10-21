Lutheran St. Charles Cougars at Priory Ravens

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Records: Lutheran St. Charles 6-2; Priory 6-2.
Rankings: Lutheran St. Charles, No. 4 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lutheran St. Charles 67, Lutheran South 0; Priory 35, Principia 0.
On Lutheran St. Charles: Won three in a row and six of its last seven with a loss to St. Mary’s in between. Outscored its last three opponents 169-7. Locked up the top seed in the Class 2 District 2 tournament due to its head-to-head win over No. 2 seed Duchesne on Sept. 10. … Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey has completed 81 of 132 passes for 1,486 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Senior running back and Stanford recruit Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 1,007 yards and 19 touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Ayden Harris has rushed for 469 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has caught 17 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Kaleb Mays has caught 17 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Aidan McLean has caught 16 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns. … At linebacker Ayden Harris has made 108 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Rubio has made 44 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks.
On Priory: Faces Lutheran St. Charles for the first time this century. Has won three of its last four. Two losses this season came to MICDS and Lift For Life. In a battle for top spot in the Class 3 District 4 tournament where it’s currently No. 1 with 41.51 points with Owensville (41.43) and St. Clair (40.61) close behind. … Junior quarterback Gerald Grewe has completed 114 of 171 passes for 1,412 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He’s rushed for 881 yards and 14 touchdowns as well. Junior running back Jalen Riad is second on the team with 315 yards rushing. Senior receiver Jahaad Fort has caught 53 passes for 667 yards and 11 touchdowns. Four other receivers each have one touchdown reception. … Junior defensive back Mark Parent has made 40 tackles. At defensive back Fort has made 34 tackles, one tackle for loss and four interceptions.