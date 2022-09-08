Lutheran St. Charles Cougars at St. Dominic Crusaders

On Lutheran St. Charles: First meeting with St. Dominic since 2015. Since 2002, the Cougars are 3-7 and lost their last six to the Crusaders. ... Currently riding an 11-game win streak. Last team to beat the Cougars was St. Mary’s on September 24, 2021. … Sophomore quarterback Michael Gerdine has completed 19 of 29 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted once. Sophomore running back Ayden Harris has rushed for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Allen Mitchell has rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Kaleb Mays has caught seven passes for 125 yards and a score. Senior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has caught seven passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. … At linebacker Harris has racked up 30 tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks and made an interception. Junior defensive lineman Isaiah Rubio has made 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. Senior defensive lineman John McCaleb has made 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. As a team the Cougars have made four interceptions.