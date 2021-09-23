Lutheran St. Charles Cougars at St. Mary’s Dragons

On St. Mary’s: Bounced back after first loss of the season to shut out Borgia for the first time since the schools began playing as part of Archdiocesan Athletic Association in 2012. Last week’s win against the Knights was just the second for the Dragons in nine meetings. Star receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. did not play against the Knights. … Senior quarterback Caron Spann made his season debut against Borgia as he passed for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns. In two games Coleman has rushed for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Chase Hendricks has caught three passes for 42 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Cyril Ikeh has three receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown. … Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 20 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd has made 21 tackles and two sacks. Senior defensive back De’Shawn Fuller has made nine tackles and two interceptions. Junior cornerback Farand Washington has two interceptions.