Lutheran St. Charles Cougars vs. Lamar Tigers

On Lutheran St. Charles: State championship game debut. Has won eight games in a row. Last loss came against Class 3 finalist St. Mary’s on Sept. 24. … Has not scored fewer than 42 points since its 54-12 loss to St. Mary’s. Outscored its opponents on overage this season 48-16. …Senior running back AJ Harris has rushed for 1,566 yards and scored 37 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey has passed for 2,806 yards, 32 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has 38 receptions for 971 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Aidan McLean and sophomore receiver Kaleb Mays each have 32 receptions and have combined for 1,186 yards and 15 touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Ayden Harris has 170 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Aaron Powell has made 120 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. At defensive back Mays has made three interceptions. Sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Rubio has made 7 sacks. Defensive lineman Ashtin Rustemeyer and Jaydon Wannstedt have combined for 28 tackles for loss and 144 tackles.