Lutheran St. Charles Cougars vs. Lamar Tigers

When, where: 3 p.m. Friday, Faurot Field.
What: Class 2 championship.
Records: Lutheran St. Charles 11-2; Lamar 13-0.
Rankings: Lutheran St. Charles, No. 4 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 2 Missouri Media; Lamar, No. 1 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lutheran St. Charles 54, Lafayette County 14.
Championship appearances (titles in bold): Lutheran St. Charles 1 (2021); Lamar 9 (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020, 2021).
On Lutheran St. Charles: State championship game debut. Has won eight games in a row. Last loss came against Class 3 finalist St. Mary’s on Sept. 24. … Has not scored fewer than 42 points since its 54-12 loss to St. Mary’s. Outscored its opponents on overage this season 48-16. …Senior running back AJ Harris has rushed for 1,566 yards and scored 37 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey has passed for 2,806 yards, 32 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has 38 receptions for 971 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Aidan McLean and sophomore receiver Kaleb Mays each have 32 receptions and have combined for 1,186 yards and 15 touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Ayden Harris has 170 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Aaron Powell has made 120 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. At defensive back Mays has made three interceptions. Sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Rubio has made 7 sacks. Defensive lineman Ashtin Rustemeyer and Jaydon Wannstedt have combined for 28 tackles for loss and 144 tackles.
On Lamar: Reigning Class 2 champion after surviving 6-3 slugfest against St. Pius X last season. Set a state record with seven consecutive state championships between 2011 and 2017. Has won 23 consecutive games. Last defeat was a 42-41 setback against McDonald County on September 11, 2020. … Started fast against Richmond behind the strength of its rushing attack and jumped out to a 13-0 first quarter lead. Battled back after Richmond took a 14-13 lead to go into halftime with a 21-14 lead. Held scoreless in the second half. Had to block an extra point kick to survive Richmond which was beaten 35-26 by Lafayette County on Sept. 24.