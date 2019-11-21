When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Louis University High
What: Class 3 quarterfinal
Records: Lutheran St. Charles 10-2; Trinity 8-3
Rankings: Lutheran St. Charles No. 10 small school STLhighschoolsports.com; Trinity No. 3 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 3 Missouri Media
Last week: Lutheran St. Charles 42, Mexico 14; Trinity 28, Priory 14
Up next: Winner of Blair Oaks-Cassville in a semifinal.
Streaming: Prepcasts.com will broadcast video of the game.
On Lutheran St. Charles: Won first district championship since 2004. Ten wins is the most for the program in at least the last two decades. Has lost four in a row to Trinity, including this season's Archdiocesan Athletic Association meeting at Trinity, 34-14. Defeated Trinity 28-27 in a district quarterfinal in 2015. ...Sophomore quarterback Aaron Coffey has completed 112 of 163 passes for 1,885 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Sophomore running back Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 1,763 yards and 32 touchdowns. Freshman running back Rhod Gibson has rushed for 587 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Kyle Taylor has caught 38 passes for 484 yards and five touchdowns. Freshman receiver Michael Parr Jr. has caught 29 passes for 671 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Seth Tucker has caught 26 passes for 446 yards and six touchdowns. ...Junior Joseph Mechlin has made 160 tackles and six sacks. Junior defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio has made 117 tackles and tied the single-season school record with 17 sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Ashtin Rustemeyer has made 80 tackles and 10 sacks. Taylor has made 61 tackles and three interceptions.
On Trinity: Defending Class 3 champion has won consecutive district titles and three in four years after only winning one since the school was founded in 2003. Won four in a row against Lutheran St. Charles and 11 of its last 12. Standout senior running back and Illinois recruit back Reggie Love has not played since he suffered an ankle injury at East St. Louis in Week 2. Senior athlete and Illinois recruit James Frenchie did not play against Priory or University City in the district tournament due to injury. ...Freshman quarterback Chris Cotton has completed 82 of 135 passes for 1,081 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Junior running back Thomas Mimes has rushed for 487 yards and nine touchdowns. Frenchie leads the team with 609 combined rushing and receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns. ...Senior safety Jalene Riggins has made 77 tackles. Senior defensive end Darrion Smith has 38 tackles and 10 sacks. Senior defensive tackle Dionte White has 56 tackles and eight sacks. Sophomore Chris Moore has three interceptions.