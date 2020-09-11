Lutheran St. Charles explodes for 35 second-half points to rally past Duchesne

After a high snap doomed Duchesne on a 36-yard field goal attempt on the first play of the fourth quarter, Harris Jr. scored again just 36 seconds into the period on a 48-yard scamper, but Lutheran still trailed 13-12 after a missed PAT.

After a quick three-and-out by the Pioneers, the Cougars grabbed their first lead of the night at 20-13 when Rhoderick Gibson scored on a 16-yard run. He then ran in the two-point conversion, making it 20-13 with 6:53 to play.

“That felt great,” Gibson said. “After that, everybody turned up.”

Five plays later, Ayden Harris picked off a pass and returned it to the Pioneers 17-yard-line, where his brother (Harris Jr.) then punched it in from. Ayden Harris then added the two-point conversion to push the lead to 28-13.

Gibson then put the game out of reach with an 18-yard scoring run with 4:52 left to play.

“We started off slow, but we finally had to just find our groove,” Harris Jr. said.

Both offenses were stagnant to start the game with the teams each trading a pair of three-and-outs on the first four possessions.