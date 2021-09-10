Lutheran St. Charles rolls to victory against Duchesne

ST. PETERS — AJ Harris and his teammates have had Friday night circled on their calendar for a while.

After Harris and the Lutheran St. Charles football team knocked off Duchesne by three touchdowns in a regular season meeting last season, the Pioneers rebounded to nip the Cougars by a field goal in the teams' Class 2 District 2 championship rematch two months later.

Harris scored three of Lutheran St. Charles' eight touchdowns, two of which came during a decisive 38-point second quarter run, to lift the Cougars to a 56-19 win in the teams' meeting Friday night at Lutheran St. Charles.

“As soon as we saw that we had to play them, we knew what it was. We knew it was gonna be a big atmosphere, a big game, and there was gonna be a lot of emotion behind it,” said Harris, a Stanford commit. “But, we made sure we preached to the guys not to take it too personal because it will drive us crazy, take us off our game and make the focus about them.”

Lutheran St. Charles (2-1) has won two successive games in decisive fashion after falling to a powerful Denver Lutheran squad in the season opener. Counting their 46-6 win over Chaminade last week, the Cougars have outscored their last two opponents 102-25.