Lutheran St. Charles scores twice in final minute to stun Lutheran North

ST. PETERS – Lutheran St. Charles quarterback Michael Gerdine III said the message was simple on the Cougars sideline Friday night.

“Don’t give up,” he said.

The Lutheran St. Charles players heeded the message.

After 47 minutes full of frustration, the Cougars scored twice in a 10-second span in the game’s final minute to stun Lutheran North 20-18 in a non-conference football game between two Class 3 state powers.

“We've been having a hard time finding traction with some of our phases up until this week and coming off a win, we just believed in each other,” Lutheran St. Charles coach Arlen Harris said. “We made plays when it really counted.”

Gerdine had a hand in both touchdowns, sparking the comeback with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1 minute left.

Sophomore Christopher Larkin kept it going by recovering the on side kick, and on the next play, Gerding went deep to connect with Allen Mitchell for a 49-yard touchdown pass for the game-winner.

“I was the primary target,” Mitchell said. “He threw it up and I got it.”

Added Gerdine, “I put the ball in his hands. I trusted him and he did what he needed to do for me.”

Harris knew he wanted to be aggressive after recovering the kick.

“It was a play that we were just waiting to the call and the bigs did a great job of giving our quarterback time and Alan did what he does,” Harris said. “Shout out to our special teams coordinator and those guys. We're not even in that position if we don't get that ball back.”

The recovery was the biggest play of Larkin’s varsity career.

“Our strong side just had to go down there and hit and good things happened,” Larkin said

Gerdine threw for 169 yards for Lutheran St. Charles (5-3), No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports small school rankings and No. 5 in the Class 3 state poll.

Ricky Dixon carried the ball 37 times for 113 yards for North (5-3), the No. 3 small school and No. 4 in the Class 3 state poll.

North set the tone on its opening drive of the game, marching 80 yards on 21 plays, all on the ground, while eating more than nine minutes of clock.

Dixon did the heavy lifting on the march, carrying the ball 18 times for 58 yards, but it was Vance Gross who capped the drive by opening the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run to give the Crusaders a 6-0 lead.

North added to its lead on its next possession, which was kept alive by an offsides call on the Cougars on a fourth down play. Dakarri Hollis then set up the Crusaders deep into Lutheran St. Charles territory with a 19-yard run before connecting with Davis for a 15-yard touchdown pass on another fourth down attempt to give North a 12-0 lead at halftime.

Lutheran St. Charles found its offense in the third, marching 58 yards in nine plays on its opening drive of the second half. Mitchell sparked the drive with a 21-yard run and Ayden Harris capped it with a 3-yard touchdown run to cut the North lead to 12-7.

“We knew we had to overcome adversity,” Gerdine said. “Tonight, was a must win game for us to get the No. 1 seed in our district and that's exactly what we did.”

North appeared to put the game out of reach with on a Gross 1-yard touchdown run with 3:11 left in the fourth to push the lead to 18-7.