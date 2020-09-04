Lutheran St. Charles uses key interceptions to roll past Fort Zumwalt West

"Coaches will do our job and put together the best game plan we think and make adjustments," Harris said. "That's not a bad football team, they've got some athletes."

Fort Zumwalt West coach Ben Pike said the Cougars' defensive line took control in the trenches.

"They have a great defensive front seven," Pike said. "That D-Line is one of the best, if not the best, we'll play all year. They're just good defensively and they showed it."

Harris Jr. opened the scoring with a lightning-quick 49-yard scoring bolt. The Cougars scored twice on fourth down in the first half - first on a 20-yard touchdown pass from junior Aaron Coffey to Harris Jr. before a 16-yard touchdown from Coffey to Aidan McLean put the Cougars up 22-4 just before the break.

"Somewhere in the head we feel the pressure because it's fourth down," Harris Jr. said. "But you've got to give it all you've got and not be the guy who makes a mistake."

The Cougars converted on four of nine fourth-down attempts.

"It's always tough when you think you can get off the field," Pike said. "We blew some things on the back end, but at the end of the day, they made the plays when they had to."