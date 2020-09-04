Lutheran St. Charles uses key interceptions to roll past Fort Zumwalt West

ST. PETERS — Talan Chandler knew he wasn't going to get to the quarterback.
So the Lutheran St. Charles freshman defensive linemen did the next best thing.
He found the ball.
Chandler recorded a key fourth-quarter interception as Lutheran St. Charles defeated Fort Zumwalt West 30-11 on Friday in a non-league contest at Lutheran St. Charles.
The Cougars were coming off a 31-20 loss to Helias last week.
"We played with a chip on our shoulders because we left a lot on the field last week," Lutheran St. Charles coach Arlen Harris said. "We're still learning, we're playing a lot of freshman, more than we anticipated. We're going to continue to get better."
Lutheran St. Charles (1-1), the No. 9 ranked small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, limited Fort Zumwalt West to just 102 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers.
The first interception came from junior Arlen Harris Jr. in the first half.
But he admits he had more fun watching his teammates collect the interceptions.
"I love to see my teammates eat," Harris Jr. said. "It's a blessing to see them grow and ball out."
Freshman defensive back Kaleb Mays made the second interception in the third quarter before Chandler's fourth-quarter pick sealed the deal.
"Coaches will do our job and put together the best game plan we think and make adjustments," Harris said. "That's not a bad football team, they've got some athletes."
Fort Zumwalt West coach Ben Pike said the Cougars' defensive line took control in the trenches.
"They have a great defensive front seven," Pike said. "That D-Line is one of the best, if not the best, we'll play all year. They're just good defensively and they showed it."
Harris Jr. opened the scoring with a lightning-quick 49-yard scoring bolt. The Cougars scored twice on fourth down in the first half - first on a 20-yard touchdown pass from junior Aaron Coffey to Harris Jr. before a 16-yard touchdown from Coffey to Aidan McLean put the Cougars up 22-4 just before the break.
"Somewhere in the head we feel the pressure because it's fourth down," Harris Jr. said. "But you've got to give it all you've got and not be the guy who makes a mistake."
The Cougars converted on four of nine fourth-down attempts.
"It's always tough when you think you can get off the field," Pike said. "We blew some things on the back end, but at the end of the day, they made the plays when they had to."
Harris Jr. carried 17 times for 92 yards and two scores. Coffey went 13-for-26 for 176 yards and two scores.
