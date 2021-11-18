Lutheran St. Charles vs. Lift For Life

On Lutheran St. Charles: Won fifth district championship in school history and second in three seasons. Has never advanced to a state semifinal. … Outscored two postseason opponents 103-0. … Has won six in a row after losing at St. Mary’s on Sept. 24. Only other loss this season was against Denver Lutheran in Week 1. Both of those teams still are alive in postseason. … Senior running back and Stanford recruit Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 1,415 yards and scored 32 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey has passed for 2,068 yards, 23 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Sophomore running back Ayden Harris has rushed for 542 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has 26 receptions for 673 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior receiver Aidan McLean and sophomore receiver Kaleb Mays have combined for 49 receptions for 916 yards and 12 touchdowns. … Senior defensive lineman and Arkansas State recruit Ashtin Rustemeyer has made 60 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Murray State recruit Jaydon Wannstedt has made 62 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. At linebacker Ayden Harris has made 150 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception.