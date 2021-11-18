Lutheran St. Charles vs. Lift For Life

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Cardinal Ritter.
What: Class 2 quarterfinal.
Records: Lutheran St. Charles 9-2; Lift For Life 8-4.
Rankings: Lutheran St. Charles, No. 4 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lutheran St. Charles 42, Duchesne 0; Lift For Life 58, New Madrid County Central 34.
Up next: Lafayette County (11-1) or Bowling Green (11-0).
On Lutheran St. Charles: Won fifth district championship in school history and second in three seasons. Has never advanced to a state semifinal. … Outscored two postseason opponents 103-0. … Has won six in a row after losing at St. Mary’s on Sept. 24. Only other loss this season was against Denver Lutheran in Week 1. Both of those teams still are alive in postseason. … Senior running back and Stanford recruit Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 1,415 yards and scored 32 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey has passed for 2,068 yards, 23 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Sophomore running back Ayden Harris has rushed for 542 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has 26 receptions for 673 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior receiver Aidan McLean and sophomore receiver Kaleb Mays have combined for 49 receptions for 916 yards and 12 touchdowns. … Senior defensive lineman and Arkansas State recruit Ashtin Rustemeyer has made 60 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Murray State recruit Jaydon Wannstedt has made 62 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. At linebacker Ayden Harris has made 150 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception.
On Lift For Life: Won first district title and makes first quarterfinal appearance in program history. ... Does not have a home field or on-campus practice facilities and plays all its games on the road or at a neutral site. … Lost all three previous meetings with Lutheran St. Charles from 2016-18. … Senior running back Da’Kion Phillips rushed 34 times for 309 yards and four touchdowns against New Madrid County Central. For the season he’s rushed for 976 yards and six touchdowns. Senior quarterback Avion Bass has passed for 1,381 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Senior receiver Rashad Singleton has 37 receptions for 522 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Kalvyn Owens has caught 26 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns. … At linebacker, Bass has made 73 tackles, five tackles for loss and recovered two fumbles. Sophomore defensive back Korey Phillips has made 45 tackles and 11 sacks. At defensive back Da’Kion Phillips has made 57 tackles and nine interceptions.