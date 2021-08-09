Maclin makes debut at Kirkwood, Webster's Buha savors fresh start as football practices begin

Jeremy Maclin’s Monday started better than he expected.
His first practice only started 15 minutes late.
The new head football coach at Kirkwood High after two years as an assistant, Maclin got a taste of every new skipper’s least favorite part of the job — paperwork.
“I’ve got to make sure the kids have all their stuff in place to practice and have all their paperwork in,” Maclin said with a megawatt smile. “I actually thought we did a pretty good job today. We only started 15 minutes late. I thought I was going to be in for a little longer day.”
A 2006 Kirkwood High graduate, Maclin was promoted to lead his alma mater's football program in February. He played at the University of Missouri and for three different NFL teams from 2009-17.
Across Missouri and Illinois, fall high school sports began their first official preseason practices Monday. Football games kick off in both states August 27.
Everyone expects this season to look dramatically different than last fall. A year ago the Illinois High School Association announced it was going to restructure its calendar and moved football, boys soccer and girls volleyball out of the fall season and into the spring due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools in St. Louis City and St. Louis County were subject to restrictions put in place by their respective health departments and were unable to begin their offseason in earnest. They didn’t start up until nearly October and that was after a spring and summer where nearly all offseason training and conditioning was wiped away by the virus.
This spring and summer that was not the case.
“This summer was kind of like my freshman year summer,” Kirkwood junior running back Deion Brown said. “We had a lot of weight room stuff and field work. It seems like everything is getting back to the way it used to be.”
Matt Buha welcomed the more normal offseason with open arms.
Now in his second season as Webster Groves' football coach, Buha was announced as head coach in February of 2020 and by mid-March the nation went into quarantine. He’d barely had enough time to turn his wardrobe orange and black, much less build a foundation with his new players and program.
“It’s been an unbelievable six or seven months,” Buha said. “Me being new they didn’t know me, I didn’t know them. We grew so much last year and our kids have grown, you can see it in the way they interact with each other, the way they interact with the coaches. We had a really good summer.”
Last fall was the first time since 1988 and just the 13th time ever in more than 100 years the annual Thanksgiving rivalry Turkey Day Game was not played. Both schools agreed it was the right decision after both schools were forced to forfeit their postseasons due to COVID-19.
It was a final, damaging blow in a mess of a season for two of the area’s most well-known football programs, and it was a reminder to never take anything, no matter how revered, for granted.
Buha said he thinks everyone has a more appreciative perspective after everyday life was upended so dramatically by the virus.
“From a father perspective, a coach perspective, I think it’s evident there’s an unspoken value on things now. You see the way kids take care of themselves, the facility, the attention they have, the effort they give, it’s just a bit different than it was prior,” Buha said. “We got to spots last year, I’m sure everybody did, where the bad news never stopped coming. I think our kids are really valuing the opportunity to be here. You can see it in the way they play.”
While the players appreciate being at practice, they’re still kids who are prone to doing what kids do. Which was why Maclin’s first day also involved a tried and true coaching move.
He made the Pioneers run.
“That’s not even my style. Enthusiasm was low. Guys were walking,” Maclin said. “Maybe it’s a little dead week hangover. I just wanted to get the juices flowing and when I did that, practice picked up.”
Time is short and practices are limited as preseason jamborees are scheduled for next August 20. Football season has finally returned and the hope is it looks nothing like it did a year ago.
“We are at a spot where a weight has been lifted off our shoulders,” Buha said. “It’s going to be an opportunity to exhale and kick this thing off.”