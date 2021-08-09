Maclin makes debut at Kirkwood, Webster's Buha savors fresh start as football practices begin

Schools in St. Louis City and St. Louis County were subject to restrictions put in place by their respective health departments and were unable to begin their offseason in earnest. They didn’t start up until nearly October and that was after a spring and summer where nearly all offseason training and conditioning was wiped away by the virus.

This spring and summer that was not the case.

“This summer was kind of like my freshman year summer,” Kirkwood junior running back Deion Brown said. “We had a lot of weight room stuff and field work. It seems like everything is getting back to the way it used to be.”

Matt Buha welcomed the more normal offseason with open arms.

Now in his second season as Webster Groves' football coach, Buha was announced as head coach in February of 2020 and by mid-March the nation went into quarantine. He’d barely had enough time to turn his wardrobe orange and black, much less build a foundation with his new players and program.

“It’s been an unbelievable six or seven months,” Buha said. “Me being new they didn’t know me, I didn’t know them. We grew so much last year and our kids have grown, you can see it in the way they interact with each other, the way they interact with the coaches. We had a really good summer.”