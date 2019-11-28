KIRKWOOD — Kannon Nesslage didn't see the two black-and orange-clad behemoths closing fast as he rolled out of the pocket.
Kirkwood High's junior quarterback, Nesslage's focus was down the field, where he caught a glimpse of the prettiest site he could ask for.
Jay Maclin was running free.
“It's definitely a good feeling to see him in space and knowing if you give him a ball he can catch he can be dangerous and may put it in the end zone,” Nesslage said.
Nesslage planted his foot, fired the ball and immediately was drilled by two Webster Groves defenders. Maclin hauled in the pass, beat the man assigned to cover him and danced into the end zone for his fifth touchdown Thursday afternoon as Kirkwood beat Webster Groves 42-28 in the 112th Turkey Day Game at Lyons Memorial Stadium on the campus of Kirkwood High.
It's the seventh consecutive Turkey Day win for Kirkwood (7-4). Webster Groves (5-6) leads the Turkey Day series 54-50-7.
Last year the Pioneers poured it on the Statesmen in a scoreboard-busting affair that ended with the most combined points in the history of the oldest running rivalry west of the Mississippi River. This year was different. For the first time since 2014, Webster Groves was not patching together an offense with a makeshift quarterback. The Statesmen started and ended the season with senior signal caller Enrique Quinones at the wheel.
Quinones was one of three seniors who had waited two years to return to the field for Turkey Day. Quinones and senior running back/linebacker Maurion Clemons both suffered season-ending injuries in the first game of their junior seasons. Senior receiver/defensive back Jacobie Banks did not play at all last season.
The return of those three — combined with stalwarts Kameron Yancey, Jerquon Conners, Cole Schnettgoeke and Noah Arinze — gave the Statesmen real hope of bringing the prized Frisco Bell back after a six-year hiatus, the longest they have gone without claiming the traveling trophy.
They weren't enough to overcome Maclin. A 5-foot-11 and 180-pound Missouri-bound receiver/defensive back/kick returner, Maclin was a thorn in Webster Groves' side all afternoon. Maclin caught seven passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns. He intercepted Quinones and returned it 70 yards for another touchdown.
It was a masterpiece of a performance in the last game of his high school career.
“It's pretty special to go out with a bang in my last game here at Kirkwood High School,” Maclin said.
Maclin had a monster afternoon, and Kirkwood needed it. Buoyed by their strong senior class, the Statesmen continued to take hits and peel themselves off the canvas. They trailed 21-7 32 seconds into the second quarter after Kirkwood senior running back/linebacker Cameron Macon tossed a 51-yard touchdown on the halfback pass to Maclin. Maclin and junior receiver/linebacker Will Lee were all alone with nary a defender nearby. It was a tossup which one would go get the ball and then walk in for the score.
“We did a couple this week and I threw one to each of them,” Macon said with a smile. “They were kind of arguing about who was going to get this one, but I saw Jay taking off and thought, 'That's the Mizzou commit, let me go ahead and give it to him.' ”
On Kirkwood's next possession, Webster Groves held on fourth-and-2 at the Statesmen's 35.
Webster drove 65 yards and picked up a huge conversion on fourth-and-3 at the 8 when Yancey raced around the left edge of the line and scored the first of his three touchdowns to make it 21-14 with 1:08 remaining in the second.
The Statesmen appeared to have something cooking when Conners stepped in front of Nesslage's intended target and intercepted the pass to give Webster the ball back at Kirkwood's 39 with 56.2 seconds before halftime. Quinones slung a pass to the right sideline to senior Kevin Jones for an 18-yard pick up but it could have been a touchdown had Jones' foot not scraped the out of bounds line at the 11. On the next play Quinones was intercepted in the end zone by senior defensive back Jacque Neal.
“I thought that was huge,” Webster coach Cliff Ice said. “We consistently stopped ourselves.”
On the afternoon Quinones completed 13 of 27 passes for 162 yards. He hit Banks for a 25-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Quinones was intercepted three times and fumbled twice.
Yancey turned in a huge performance as he rushed 18 times for 145 yards and three touchdowns. He scored twice in the final three minutes of the third quarter to tie the game at 28.
Clemons rushed for 86 yards on 12 carries.
“Our senior class is small but there's a lot of good players in there,” Ice said.
When Yancey drew the Statesmen even at 28 the momentum was shifting.
Maclin took it right back — for good.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Nesslage found Maclin for a 40-yard touchdown down the right sideline to put the Pioneers ahead 35-28.
“He showed out man, probably his best high school game ever and it was his last one,” Kirkwood assistant coach and graduate Jeremy Maclin said of his young cousin. “Kudos to him. And it came against Webster. It doesn't get much better than that.”
Nesslage made his first Turkey Day start and was strong. He hit on nine of his first 10 passes and finished 18 of 24 for 267 yards and four touchdowns.
“It feels amazing,” he said.
Lee caught five passes for 61 yards and make 11 tackles, five for loss and had a sack at linebacker. Junior defensive lineman Tucker Bass had a sack and recovered two fumbles.
“We just had to come out and fight harder than them,” Lee said.
Kirkwood is in the midst of a historic run against its arch rival. The senior class didn't want to be the one that let the winning streak end on their watch. Especially Macon who said Turkey Day was his last football game ever. There will come a time when it hurts knowing he'll never play again but that time was not on the field while the Frisco Bell rang in the background as it made its way back into Kirkwood High.
“I don't think it's really hit me yet,” Macon said. “It'll be sad but this was such a great way to go out that at the end of the day I'll be OK with it.”