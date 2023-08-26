Five-star recruit Ryan Wingo commands the attention for the St. Louis University High Junior Billikens, but senior quarterback Marco Sansone drew the spotlight to himself Saturday night in the team's season opener.

Sansone ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more, lifting visiting SLUH to a 38-21 victory over the St. Mary’s Dragons.

St. Mary’s went 10-2 last season and won the Class 4 state championship one year after winning the Class 3 state crown. SLUH endured a 3-7 campaign in 2022, including a 42-10 home loss to St. Mary's.

“We knew this was going to be a dogfight,” SLUH coach Adam Cruz said. “They are two-time state champions. Hats off to Brian Simmons, who is a great coach and had his kids playing hard.”

Sansone finished with 236 yards on 16-of-29 passing with one interception. His touchdown runs were 5 and 9 yards.

“It was a hard-fought win,” Sansone said. “There were ups and downs, but it was the first game. I’m pretty happy with it.”

The Junior Billikens scored on their first two possessions of the opening quarter to jump to a 14-0 lead.

“Coming out hot and scoring was huge for us,” Sansone said.

Sophomore Jaxon Bennett caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Sansone. The 69-yard drive took eight plays and 3 minutes, 13 seconds.

Sophomore Jordan Taylor ran in from the 3-yard line with 6:11 to play in the first period.

St. Mary’s scored twice in the second quarter. Senior Roderick Brown ran in from the 4 with 10:28 left in the half.

The Dragons tied the game on a Hail Mary pass by senior Robert Leonard. The center snap was a ground ball. Leonard fielded it and ran around before spying Brown in the end zone. The 24-yard TD pass came with just 34 seconds showing on the clock before halftime.

SLUH wore down St. Mary’s in the second half and took command midway through the third quarter.

“We had too many penalties,” Simmons said. “We have young kids. We showed some toughness. This is just one game. We’ve got some work to do and we’ll do it.”

Wingo shines

Wingo had two touchdowns called back because of penalties. One was a 60-yard catch-and-run that showed why every major college in the country wants his services next year. A holding call brought that ball back. The other was a 53-yard jaunt that a penalty wiped out. Still, Wingo ended with three catches for 93 yards. He also intercepted a pass playing in the defensive secondary.

“I roll with the flow,” said Wingo, who has scored 198 points in his three-year career and is within reach of the school record of 290. “My touchdowns don’t matter as long as we win. I liked the interception. I want to be a playmaker. I felt like I had a decent game. We’ve got to keep pushing.”

What play would you call?

After three penalties totaling 20 yards set the Dragons back to their own 20, St. Mary’s faced a third-and-24 situation.

What to do?

A pass was called. Leonard found junior Antonio Strong behind two defenders — junior Matthew Moore and senior Jacob Oliphant. The result was a 48-yard completion to keep alive what turned out to be a scoring drive early in the second quarter.

Fake punts

Each team successful pulled off a fake punt.

SLUH: Wingo kept the ball on a fourth-and-6 situation on St. Mary’s 45. He galloped 20 yards to set up the Junior Billikens’ second touchdown of the first quarter. “I saw it was there, but I called a punt just in case,” Wingo said. “I saw it and I ran it out and got the first down.”

St. Mary's: On a fourth-and-2 from the Dragons 21, punter Zamier Collins completed a 15-yard pass to keep the drive alive.

Fighting back

Down 14-0, the Dragons rallied to tie it at 14-all. St. Mary’s took the opening kickoff of the third period and went 60 yards on 11 plays. Senior Antonio Strong caught a 10-yard pass from Leonard for the go-ahead touchdown and 21-14 lead. But St. Mary’s didn't score again.

Dragons QB

Leonard ran for 127 yards. He threw for 175 yards on 15-of-26 passing and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

“He’s one of our experienced players back,” Simmons said. “He’s got a sense of the team but he’s going to have to be mindful of what we want. We had a lot of broken plays and he made good on a lot of them but we have to be more disciplined.”

Be prepared

SLUH third-string running back John Smith, a senior, ran for 91 yards on 13 carries.

“I really didn’t think I’d get that much time to play tonight,” Smith said. “I didn’t expect it, but I always stay ready. You have to keep going when you get in there. It feels good to win this game.”

Cruz was impressed.

“John Smith had a heck of a game,” Cruz said.

Game-winning kick

Junior kicker Christian Ziegler booted a 26-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in the third quarter, putting SLUH ahead to stay 24-21.

Ziegler also successfully converted five extra-point opportunities.

“A lot of pressure on his shoulders and he came through for us,” Sansone said. “He definitely succeeded out there.”

Injury report

SLUH lost two top players to injuries.

In the first half, Taylor got hurt and did not return. In the third quarter, senior lineman Gus Dames had to be helped off the field.

Cruz said he didn’t have any additional information to release about the two Junior Billikens’ status but hoped they would be able to play in the next game.

“I’m happy with how we handled adversity tonight,” Cruz said. “We lost two top players. Hopefully, they’ll both be OK.”

Opening with a win

The victory was the first opening game triumph for SLUH since 2019. The Junior Billikens have not opened a season with back-to-back wins since 2016.

Laundry on the field

St. Mary’s was whistled eight times for 50 yards in penalties in the first half while SLUH was assessed 23 yards on two penalties.

In the second half, St. Mary’s earned nine penalties for 80 yards. The Junior Billikens had five penalties resulting in 30 yards. The Dragons also had a player ejected.

MSHSAA new classifications

The Missouri State High School Activities Association recently released new classifications for this season.

The Dragons have moved up into Class 5 from Class 4 this season. They are in District 1 with Cape Central, Farmington, Fox, Mehlville, Poplar Bluff and Webster Groves.

SLUH remains in Class 6. The Junior Billikens are in District 3 with De Smet, Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood West, Pattonville and Ritenour.

Up next

SLUH: Will host Timberland at 6 p.m. Friday.

St. Mary's: Will host Hazelwood East at 6 p.m. Friday.