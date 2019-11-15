JOPLIN — Marquette’s resurgent season came to an end following a 35-7 defeat to Joplin in the Class 6 District 3 title game on Friday at Junge Field.
The top-seeded Eagles (12-0) scored on the opening drive before ultimately jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first half. The second-seeded Mustangs scored as time expired in the first half, but failed to reach the end zone again as the Eagles pulled away.
“They are a high-powered offense,” first-year Marquette coach Michael Stewart said. “You stop the pass, and they start gashing you on the run. They are just so dynamic with the playmakers they have.
“Our goal was to try and control the clock on offense. We had a few three-and-outs and a turnover early that put us in a hole we couldn’t dig ourselves out of.”
Marquette graduates 29 seniors following a 10-2 season that ended just shy of the program's first district championship.
“This is a special group,” Stewart said. “We are graduating 29 seniors, the most Marquette has ever had, and this was a 10-win team, which is a school record. So, when I say there will never be a group like this, I mean it. I am extremely proud of them and the work they have done representing our school.”
The Eagles drove 79 yards on 10 plays, seven of which were passes, to open the contest. Blake Tash threw a pass to the far sideline to a waiting Zach Westmoreland, who faked inside before spinning outside past his defender and sprinting to the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown to give Joplin a 7-0 lead.
Three plays into Marquette’s opening drive, Dominick Simmons picked off Mustangs quarterback George Williams and returned it to the Marquette 35.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Tash found Trayshawn Thomas over the middle for a 31-yard touchdown to push the advantage to 14-0 with 7 minutes and 53 seconds left in the first quarter. Tash completed 17-of-21 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, while Thomas caught six passes for 75 yards and a score.
“Our offensive line did a great job pass blocking tonight,” Tash said. “They were the key to our passing success. They gave me tons of time, holding their blocks so I could deliver the ball.”
The Eagles made it a three-score lead with a big play by the special teams unit when Westmoreland, who had six catches for 102 yards and a score, fielded a punt at his own 17-yard line before taking it to the house 83 yards later for a 21-0 advantage with 7:31 to play in the first half.
Joplin running back Isaiah Davis scored his first of two touchdowns on the night with a 3-yard run for a commanding 28-0 lead with 3:06 left in the opening half.
Marquette reached the scoreboard for the first time as time expired before the break when Williams completed a 7-yard pass to running back Chris Kreh to cut the deficit to 28-7.
Kreh came into the contest averaging nearly 193 yards rushing per game. The Joplin defense limited him to 28 carries for 98 yards. Williams, who completed 9-of-18 passes for 90 yards and a score, also carried 19 times for 67 yards.
“We knew at halftime that we had to make some adjustments,” Stewart said. “They were loading one side a ton, so we knew we could start pulling the ball with our quarterback. It gave us a few seams and gave us some success in the second half, just not enough to put up points on the board.”
The Mustangs took possession to open the second half and chewed up 10:13 of game clock with an 18-play drive from their own 20 before the Eagles’ defense forced an incomplete pass on fourth-and-9 from the 14.
“I thought we played really well tonight on defense,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “We bent a little bit but never broke. We flew around and did a really good job of pushing the pile backwards.”
Joplin answered the long drive with one of its own, marching 85 yards on 15 plays that culminated in a 5-yard rushing score by Davis to set the final score.
The Eagles hit the road for a Class 6 state semifinal, taking on Fort Zumwalt West on Saturday. The start time is to be determined.