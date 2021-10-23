Marquette hits on big plays to knock off Hazelwood Central

Ahlbrand made a good pass to make the play happen.

"I had to needle threat it in there and JaQuari got his hands on it and made the play," Ahlbrand said. "They are a solid team and this was good test for us. We've kind of proven ourselves now and we had to focus on the playoffs."

Marquette coach Michael Stewart got the result he wanted there.

"We had been setting up for that play," Stewart said. "We had been dinking and dunking down the field. We had the screen set up. Our linemen got out and blocked in space. When they can get their hands on a corner, good things will happen."

That late touchdown hurt, Hazelwood Central coach Carey Davis said.

"That was a real big play for them right there before the half," Davis said. "You can't have those type of things happen especially right before the half. You have to get the guy on the ground. It was a boost for them and it kind of put us down a little bit."

The Mustangs scored two quick touchdown in the third quarter to go up 35-14 and put the Hawks in a deep hole.

Junior defensive back Drew Ellis picked off a Bryson Brown pass and took it back 30 yards for a touchdown at the 5:59 mark of the third quarter.