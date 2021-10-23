Marquette hits on big plays to knock off Hazelwood Central

FLORISSANT — Like good fishermen, Marquette senior JaQuari Parks and junior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand got the Hazelwood Central defense to bite and then reeled in the go-ahead touchdown.
Parks scored on a 44-yard screen pass late in the second quarter to help the Marquette Mustangs prevail in a battle of area Class 6 football heavyweights. Marquette earned a hard-fought 35-26 victory over the Hazelwood Central Hawks in the final regular season game for both teams Saturday afternoon.
Marquette (8-1) earned its first win over the Hawks, who bested the Mustangs in 2008 and 2010. The victory gave Marquette a seven-game winning streak heading into district play next week. Hazelwood Central (7-2) goes into the postseason looking for a fresh start after dropping its last two games.
On a third-and-7 play, Ahlbrand dropped back deeper than normal. The Hawks defense fell for his ruse. Ahlbrand, who finished with 213 yards passing and two touchdowns, sent the ball to Parks in the flat. Then Parks turned on the jets for a 44-yard touchdown with 47 seconds remaining in the first half. The extra point was blocked by the Hawks senior Kourtland Harris but Marquette went into intermission leading 20-14.
"I saw the outside linebacker just speed right past me," Parks said. "I felt that was a perfect opportunity to open it up. Jack made a great pass, an amazing pass. I just took it to the house. I put my wheels on there and just ran."
Ahlbrand made a good pass to make the play happen.
"I had to needle threat it in there and JaQuari got his hands on it and made the play," Ahlbrand said. "They are a solid team and this was good test for us. We've kind of proven ourselves now and we had to focus on the playoffs."
Marquette coach Michael Stewart got the result he wanted there.
"We had been setting up for that play," Stewart said. "We had been dinking and dunking down the field. We had the screen set up. Our linemen got out and blocked in space. When they can get their hands on a corner, good things will happen."
That late touchdown hurt, Hazelwood Central coach Carey Davis said.
"That was a real big play for them right there before the half," Davis said. "You can't have those type of things happen especially right before the half. You have to get the guy on the ground. It was a boost for them and it kind of put us down a little bit."
The Mustangs scored two quick touchdown in the third quarter to go up 35-14 and put the Hawks in a deep hole.
Junior defensive back Drew Ellis picked off a Bryson Brown pass and took it back 30 yards for a touchdown at the 5:59 mark of the third quarter.
"That was huge," said Stewart about Ellis, who later was ejected on a personal foul with 11:19 to play in the game. "He read the ball really well. He jumped on one that was underneath him and made a big play when we needed it."
A mistake on the ensuring kickoff gave Marquette another opportunity. The squib kickoff hit Hazelwood Central senior Bryson Daniel in the chest and bounced away. Marquette junior Will Malsch recovered the ball, giving the Mustangs the ball on the Hawks' 49.
"The kick hit a front line guy and kids really reacted well to it there," Stewart said.
Two plays later, Ahlbrand found his junior Gavin Marsh, his favorite target, for a 37-yard touchdown toss.
Marsh caught the ball at the goal line but tipped it not once but twice before securing it as he fell to the turf for a touchdown.
"That's just what Marsh and I do," Ahlbrand said. "We practice that stuff every day and he's a great playmaker."
Stewart marveled at Marsh's concentration to keep hold of the football.
"His sense of awareness is amazing," Stewart said. "He knows not to give up. He keeps fighting and good things happen for him.
The three-touchdown outburst by the Mustangs changed the game.
"Those three touchdowns kind of changed the game and the outcome of it. That's a good football team," Davis said about Marquette. "We didn't make enough plays. They made a lot of good plays. That's how the game goes at times. You have to be on the losing end of it. We just have to keep working."
The Hawks responded on their next possession by going 63 yards on eight plays. Brown, a senior, scored on a 4-yard run. However, the point after attempt was blocked.
Hazelwood Central added a late touchdown when Brown hit a wide open senior receiver Armani Turner over the middle for a 50-yard touchdown.
Brown finished with 13 of 33 passing for 157 yards. He was sacked three times by Marquette junior George Gaston.
"It felt so good to be honest," Gaston said about recording his sacks. "It just felt really good. We had a good day on the defense. We struggled a little early especially on finishing tackles. But we played much better in the second half I think."
Each team scored in the first quarter. The Hawks struck first when senior speedster Jamarion Price scored on a 37-yard run at 8:51 of the first quarter. Senior Kevaun Davis kicked the first of two extra points.
Marquette tied the game 7-7 on a 2-yard catch by sophomore Tyree Bonnett with 4:32 showing.
The Mustangs went ahead 14-7 on a 1-yard run by Ahlbrand. Senior Lionel Banks ran in from the 9 with 6:12 left in the half to knot the game at 14-all.
"We knew coming into this game it was going to be a dogfight," Parks said. "It was what team wanted it more and what team reacted to adversity better. Not to sound cocky, but we did it plain and simple."