George Williams tossed two touchdown passes and Chase Callahan scored a pair of defensive TDs as the Mustangs rolled to a 42-0 win over Parkway South in a game that was halted late in the first half.
Williams connected with Ben Cohen on a 45-yard TD toss just over two minutes into the game for a 14-0 cushion. Callahan picked off a pass on the very next play from scrimmage and ran 20 yards for a score.
The Mustangs (4-0) have outscored their opponents 152-23 this season and have tallied 41 points or more three times.
The contest was halted with three minutes left in the first half due to injuries on the Parkway South side.
“We would have liked to have gotten a (few more) players into the game,” Marquette coach Michael Stewart said. “But you get out healthy and get a win — you can’t complain about that.”
Christopher Kreh rushed for 89 yards on four carries including a 56-yard TD run.
Webster Groves 41, Pattonville 20 – The Statesmen broke a 15-game losing skid with this win at home.
Enrique Quinones threw for two scores and ran for another as Webster Groves bolted out to a 34-13 lead.
Jacobie Banks scored on a 57-yard run midway through the third quarter. He caught a 68-yard pass from Quinones with 3:48 left to nail down the triumph.
Parkway West 28, Parkway North 21 – The Longhorns built a 28-7 lead and then held on for a win at North.
Tyree Simms rushed for three TDs including a 2-yard run in the third period that pumped West’s lead to 21 points.
Evan Workman threw for two scores for North. His 27-yarder to Levi Hilton with 8:45 left brought the Vikings to within a score.
West is 4-0.
Lutheran St. Charles 51, Duchesne 0 – Quarterback Aaron Coffey threw for three scores and Arlen Harris rushed for three others to help the Cougars to an easy win at home.
Harris, who rushed for 231 yards on 16 carries, broke the game open with a 72-yard scoring gallop in the second quarter for a 10-0 lead. Coffey then hit Seth Tucker and Kyle Taylor on TD tosses in the final 5:35 of the half. Coffey connected on 10 of 13 passes for 139 yards.
The Cougars (4-0) won their first five games last season including a 62-0 triumph over Duchesne.
SLUH 35, Jefferson City 14 – Senior running back Kellen Porter ran for four scores and Sidq Cherry added a short scoring jaunt to help the Junior Bills to an easy win in mid-Missouri.
Porter scored on a 39-yard run just 112 seconds into the contest to kick-start the attack. His 7-yard TD run early in the second period pushed the lead to 21-0.
SLUH (2-2) went 1-9 last season and lost to Jefferson City 34-13.
Ladue 42, Parkway Central 0 – Henry McIntosh threw for four TDs — including two to Mason Player — as the Rams cruised at home.
McIntosh hit Marzion Crosby with a 47-yard strike late in the first quarter to get the attack started. Player also scored on a 14-yard run with 18 seconds left in the first half for a 21-0 cushion.
The Rams (4-0) have given up eight points or less in three games this season.
Lindbergh 48, Oakville 0 – Logan Kopp returned a punt 73 yards for a score to get the Flyers off and running at home.
Logan Marchand tossed three TD passes including a 75-yarder to Chaz Kachadorian late in the first half for a 28-0 lead.
Lindbergh (3-1) plays at Marquette on Friday.
Columbia 51, Wesclin 3 – Seven different players scored for the Eagles, who piled up 35 points in the game’s initial 10:44.
Ronnie Hunsacker’s 69-yard run pumped the lead to 21-0 and started a three-touchdown blitz in the final 3:36 of the opening period.
Columbia (4-0) has given up just 20 points this season.
Fort Zumwalt North 42, Liberty 7 – Cairo Payne and Chris Futrell each rushed for a pair of scores as the Panthers rolled in Wentzville.
Payne broke a 7-7 tie on a 40-yard gallop with 5:50 left in the first half. Futrell scored on runs of 20 and 3 yards just five minutes apart in the third quarter.
Mascoutah 36, Highland 33 – The Indians scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half to rally past the Bulldogs in this high-scoring affair in downtown Mascoutah.
Devin Wills rushed for three scores including back-to-back 9-yard TDs early in the fourth quarter for a 36-19 lead.
Devon Ross tossed two TD passes for the winners. He hit Aiden Jones on a 38-yard strike early in the second quarter to bring the Indians to within 14-7.
Mascoutah (3-1) had lost its previous seven games to Highland. The Indians last win prior to Friday was a 34-18 triumph on Sept. 16, 2011.
Civic Memorial 21, Jerseyville 14 – Dillon Dublo scored on a 7-yard run with 1:03 left to propel the Eagles to a Mississippi Valley Conference win on the road.
The Panthers tied the game 14-14 on a 24-yard punt return by Zach Renken midway through the final period.
Noah Turbyfill and Nick Walker scored to give Civic Memorial a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Timberland 48, Fort Zumwalt South 18 – Joseph Larsen ran for two scores and threw for two others as the Wolves won on the road.
Zach Mudd scored on a 2-yard run and Larsen hit Trevor Brave with a 27-yard scoring strike for a 14-0 lead.
Timberland put the game away with two scores in the first four minutes of the final period. Larsen scored on a 43-yard run and then hit Brandon Khoury on a 21-yard strike.
The Wolves posted their first win after three successive losses.
Elijah Edmonds returned a kickoff 88 yards for a score for South.
Poplar Bluff 43, Ritenour 34 - The Mules rallied from a seven-point deficit to beat the host Huskies.
After trading turnovers to start the second half, Austin Tinsley ran for 50 yards and Kannon Carr ran another six for a touchdown. Tinsley also converted the two-point try to cut Ritenour's lead to a point at the end of the third quarter.
Gavin Hays scored on a two-yard run and converted for two to set the final score with 2:30 left.
Ritenour (1-3) had the ball with 2:42 remaining at its own 33, but marched inside the Poplar Bluff 10 with a first-and-goal and 35 seconds remaining.
The Huskies, who scored 28 points in the first quarter against Poplar Bluff last year, however, couldn't complete the comeback.
— Scott Borkgren and Brian Rosener contributed to this report.