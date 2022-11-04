Marquette makes big plays to knock out Seckman in Class 6 District 1 semifinal

CLARKSON VALLEY — Big players step up in big games. Witness Marquette senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand.

Ahlbrand rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another as he guided the Mustangs to a 42-14 victory over the Seckman Jaguars in a Class 6 District 1 football semifinal on a windy Friday night at Marquette. It was the first meeting between the teams.

"He's our captain," Marquette coach Michael Stewart said. "We ride right behind him. He's just a physical kid that likes the ball in his hands. We like it when he does those special things for us."

No. 2-seeded Marquette (10-1) will take a seven-game winning streak into the District 1 championship game next week at top-seeded CBC.

"It' a big challenge for sure, but if you want to go to state, that's what you have to do," Ahlbrand said. "We're ready for the challenge."

In its first year in Class 6, Seckman finished 9-2.

The Jaguars had won nine games in a row since season-opening loss at Valle.

"It was just a tough night," Seckman coach Nick Baer said. "That's a good football team that we played. When you get to the playoffs, you can't give the other team opportunities and second chances and we did and we paid for it. They got the big play several times and that hurt us."

Ahlbrand rushed for 104 yards on nine carries. His touchdowns came on runs of 58, 1, 3 and 4 yards.

"I love to run the football," Ahlbrand said. "Being a quarterback, it's a two-sided game because it's running and throwing. My line blocks for me. I can run, too."

He completed 12 of 21 passes for 240 yards with no interceptions. Nine of the completions were explosive plays or ones that gained 10 or more yards.

Ahlbrand knows where the end zone is. He has rushed for 13 touchdowns this season and thrown 22 TD passes.

It was the kind of performance that could lead to boasting, but not for Ahlbrand.

"You've got to stay grounded, but this does feel good," Ahlbrand said. "Everything is working well right now."

Stewart beamed with pride talking about his quarterback.

"Jack Ahlbrand does a wonderful job of just staying poised," Stewart said. "He doesn't try to do to much. He doesn't put us in bad situations. We ran the ball well and that opened up the passing game. We were able to take some shots passing. It worked out really for us."

Senior quarterback Cole Ruble, a Southeast Missouri State recruit, rushed for 225 yards on 22 carries for two touchdowns. He scored on dramatic runs of 68 and 63 yards.

"That's what we do," Baer said. "We knew they were good up front and that it would be a struggle. We knew it would be a battle. Give credit to them. It takes just a little bit more in Class 6."

Ruble finished his season with 2,531 yards rushing and 45 touchdowns.

"He's an all-state quarterback," Stewart said about Ruble. "He's a dude out there."

The Mustangs defense knew they couldn't stop Ruble completely, but they wanted to contain him as much as possible.

Marquette senior defensive end and Illinois recruit Alex Bray was getting double- and triple-teamed, but he still had a couple of tackles for a loss.

"We were very physical on the front line," Bray said. "We were pushing their O-line back and that helped our linebackers collapse on the quarterback. That really helped us."

The swarming Mustangs defense stymied Seckman most of the game. Other players recording a tackle for a loss included senior Charter Creech, junior Robert Williams, and senior Markeese Hunt.

"We got the job done," Bray said. "Our coaches were hyping him (Ruble) all week. We knew we had to hit him hard. He doesn't like getting hit hard. So that's what we did."

Stewart liked what he saw.

"The kids really stepped up and played a physical style of ball," Stewart said. "We knew it would be four quarters of play on the line of scrimmage and who was going to move it and which direction it would go. The kids stepped up and owned it. We moved the line of scrimmage how we wanted to."

Marquette took the opening kickoff but had to punt after stalling at its own 45-yard line.

Seckman jumped out to a 7-0 lead by scoring on its second play from scrimmage. Ruble kept the ball and ran off tackle for a 65-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 10 seconds showing. Senior Brady Gossett kicked the extra point.

Marquette scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Ahlbrand showed he has speed and moved as he kept the ball on a third-and-2 from the Marquette 43 and ran in 57 yards for the tying touchdown. Junior Jake Miller added the first of five extra points.

After holding the Jaguars, the Mustangs took over on their own 18. Marquette marched to the Seckman 31. Ahlbrand kept the ball and ran it in for his second touchdown and a 14-7 lead with 4:04 left in the half.

The Jaguars went three and out, giving the Mustangs the ball with 3:08 showing. Two plays later, Ahlbrand hit senior receiver Gavin Marsh in stride for a 56-yard touchdown. Marsh finished with five catches for 111 yards.

"Hey, Gavin's my guy," Ahlbrand said. "I always know where he's going to be. We had some trouble with the wind early on. It was really windy. But then I found him on that post and it felt really good to lock it in."

Ahlbrand scored on a 3-yard run after Ruble fumbled and junior Nick Miller recovered the ball at the Marquette 41 in the third quarter.

In the fourth period, Mustangs junior running back Justin Jackson scored on a 1-yard run.

"He's just a workhorse for us," Stewart said about Jackson. "He's really a special kid. Hard-nosed. A downhill runner. Nobody likes to tackle him. I wouldn't want to be in the box to try and tackle him either."

Jackson finished with 107 yards rushing on 16 carries.

"Justin Jackson was awesome today," Ahlbrand said. "I love the way he runs. He's a total beast."

Seckman responded. Ruble flashed his speed on a quarterback draw, running in for a 63-yard touchdown with 7:40 left in the game.

"The last play of his high school career," Baer said. "He battled to the end. I'm proud of him and my entire team."

Ahlbrand hit junior receiver Tyree Bonnett for a 57-yard completion. Bonnett was brought down on the Seckman 1. After a 3-yard loss, Ahlbrand carried it in for the game's final score.

"Tyree did a great job on that play," Ahlbrand said. "Kind of a bummer he got brought down there on the 1. But he hauled it in great. It was a hard ball to track. I'm happy for him."