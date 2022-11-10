Marquette Mustangs at CBC Cadets

On Marquette: Won seven in a row since lone loss to rival Eureka on Sept. 16. ... Has never won a district championship. Last played for a district title in 2019, when it lost at Joplin. … Senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has passed for 1,945 yards, 22 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He’s rushed for 503 yards and 13 touchdowns. Junior running back Justin Jackson has rushed for 1,120 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Gavin Marsh has caught 54 passes for 1,093 yards and 14 touchdowns. Only two other receivers have 15 or more receptions. …Junior linebacker Brian Fitzmaurice has made 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. Senior defensive lineman and Illinois recruit Alex Bray has made 56 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Senior Camden Taylor has made 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks.

On CBC: Reigning Class 6 champion. ... Won nine in a row since lone loss on the road at East St. Louis in Week 2. ... Has won six in a row over Marquette since 2009, with the last three coming in the postseason. ... Has not lost to a Missouri public school since 2017, when Blue Springs won 35-21 at CBC in Class 6 semifinals. … Senior running back and Notre Dame recruit Jeremiyah Love has 1,033 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 16 total touchdowns. Senior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 635 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. Senior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 768 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan has caught 48 passes for 846 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns. Junior quarterback Cole McKey has passed for 1,367 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s taken over as the full-time starter after sophomore quarterback Jason Wiley was injured on the first drive against Edwardsville in Week 9. … Senior linebacker and Missouri State recruit Michael Teason has made 68 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and a sack. Senior Kyan Franklin has made 64 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Wyatt Haverstick has made 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. Senior defensive lineman Amir Ellis has made 31 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four sacks.