Marquette Mustangs at CBC Cadets

On CBC: Plays just its second home game this season. … Won its last five against Marquette. Since 2004 leads the series 8-2. … Alternated quarterbacks this season between juniors Ayden Robinson-Wayne and Patrick Heitert. Robinson-Wayne has completed 28 of 38 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown. Heitert has completed 35 of 54 passes for 578 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted once. Has rushed for 133 yards. … Senior running back Jordan Clay has rushed for 299 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Zach Hahn has caught 24 passes for 351 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior receiver and Illinois recruit Chevalier Brenson has caught 16 passes for 366 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior receiver Kenneth Hamilton caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown against Chaminade last week. … Junior Isaac Cyr has made 31 tackles. … Junior Kendall Huston has made 17 tackles, five tackles for loss and six sacks. … Senior safety and Ball State recruit Jordan Marshall has made 20 tackles and two interceptions.