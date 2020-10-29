Marquette Mustangs at CBC Cadets

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 2 quarterfinal.
Seeds, records: No. 5 Marquette 3-1; No. 4 CBC 3-1.
Rankings: Marquette, No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 10 Class 6 Missouri Media; CBC, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Fort Zumwalt North 35, Marquette 16; CBC 49, Chaminade 14.
Up next: Winner of No. 1 seed De Smet and No. 8 seed Francis Howell Central.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available) with a $10 pay-per-view charge per screen.
On Marquette: Lost its last five meetings against CBC. Last win came in 2008. Played CBC every October between 2004 and 2011. … Advanced to the Class 6 quarterfinals last season. …Senior standout running back Chris Kreh carries the offensive load as he’s rushed 134 times for 950 yards and 16 touchdowns in four games. Kreh is averaging more than 33 carries per game. … Sophomore quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 27 of 63 passes for 374 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted four times. … Senior Chance Woley has caught eight passes for 105 yards. … Junior Dorius Smith has caught seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. … Senior Zack Bowman has made 18 tackles. … Senior Mark Anthony Jones has made 15 tackles and five tackles for loss. … Junior Justin Long has two interceptions.
On CBC: Plays just its second home game this season. … Won its last five against Marquette. Since 2004 leads the series 8-2. … Alternated quarterbacks this season between juniors Ayden Robinson-Wayne and Patrick Heitert. Robinson-Wayne has completed 28 of 38 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown. Heitert has completed 35 of 54 passes for 578 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted once. Has rushed for 133 yards. … Senior running back Jordan Clay has rushed for 299 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Zach Hahn has caught 24 passes for 351 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior receiver and Illinois recruit Chevalier Brenson has caught 16 passes for 366 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior receiver Kenneth Hamilton caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown against Chaminade last week. … Junior Isaac Cyr has made 31 tackles. … Junior Kendall Huston has made 17 tackles, five tackles for loss and six sacks. … Senior safety and Ball State recruit Jordan Marshall has made 20 tackles and two interceptions.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.