When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Marquette 7-0 overall, 2-0 Suburban West-American; Eureka 6-1, 3-0
Rankings: Marquette No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 6 Missouri Media; Eureka No. 10 large school, No. 5 Class 5 Missouri Media
Last week: Marquette 38, Pattonville 20; Eureka 21, Kirkwood 6
On Marquette: Beat Eureka for the first time in school history in last season's 13-12 victory at home. Undefeated through seven games for the first time in at least two decades. ...Junior running back Chris Kreh has rushed for 1,369 yards and 18 touchdowns. Senior quarterback George Williams has completed 37 of 75 passes for 502 yards, seven touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Senior receiver Ben Cohen has 11 receptions for 208 yards and three touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Matthew Kadlec has made 42 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Josh Merz has three sacks and an interception.
On Eureka: Has won six in a row after season-opening 23-22 loss at Fort Zumwalt West. ...Sophomore running back JaQuari Parks has rushed for a team-best 640 yards and four touchdowns but was injured in last week's victory over Kirkwood. Senior running back Teddy Bielecki stepped in as the primary ball carrier and rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown in the second half. Junior quarterback Carter Davis has completed 69 of 126 passes for 1,310 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Senior receiver Zach Valentine has caught 29 passes for 549 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Jhalon Asher-Sanders has caught 15 passes for 410 yards and five touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Jake McCollum has made 73 tackles and six sacks. Junior linebacker Chase Ruckman has made 58 tackles. Junior defensive lineman Daley Thompson has 34 tackles and eight sacks.