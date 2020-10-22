Marquette Mustangs at Fort Zumwalt North Panthers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Marquette 3-0; Fort Zumwalt North 7-1.
Rankings: Marquette, No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 8 Class 6 Missouri Media; Fort Zumwalt North, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 6 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Marquette 38, Oakville 0; Fort Zumwalt North 55, Liberty 6.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Marquette: Faces Fort Zumwalt North for the first time in school history. … Senior running back Chris Kreh has been among the most dominant players in the area. The area’s leading rusher last season, Kreh has 98 carries for 684 yards and 14 touchdowns through three games. He carried 51 times against Kirkwood. He’s scored five or more touchdowns twice in three games. No other Mustang has touched the ball half as many times as Kreh. … Sophomore quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 19 of 43 passes for 307 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted three times. … Junior receiver Dorius Smith has five receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown. … Senior Zach Bowman has made 18 tackles. Junior Sam Feldman has made 16 tackles. Senior Jackson Edwards has made 15 tackles. Junior Justin Long has made two interceptions.
On Fort Zumwalt North: Won seven in a row since season-opening loss at Battle. … Will play its sixth home game of the regular season. … Senior quarterback Jack Newcombe has completed 63 of 108 passes for 1,033 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 395 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back Tyler Oakes has rushed for 612 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s caught 17 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior running back Chris Futrell has rushed for 528 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s caught seven passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Bobby Merris has 22 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Parker Monnig has made 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss and nine sacks. … Senior defensive back Robert Rezex has made 60 tackles and three interceptions. … Senior defensive lineman Brendan Mahoney has made 40 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks.
