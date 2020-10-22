Marquette Mustangs at Fort Zumwalt North Panthers

On Marquette: Faces Fort Zumwalt North for the first time in school history. … Senior running back Chris Kreh has been among the most dominant players in the area. The area’s leading rusher last season, Kreh has 98 carries for 684 yards and 14 touchdowns through three games. He carried 51 times against Kirkwood. He’s scored five or more touchdowns twice in three games. No other Mustang has touched the ball half as many times as Kreh. … Sophomore quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 19 of 43 passes for 307 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted three times. … Junior receiver Dorius Smith has five receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown. … Senior Zach Bowman has made 18 tackles. Junior Sam Feldman has made 16 tackles. Senior Jackson Edwards has made 15 tackles. Junior Justin Long has made two interceptions.