Marquette Mustangs at Kirkwood Pioneers

On Marquette: Beat Kirkwood 34-14 last season to run its win streak against the Pioneers to three in a row after losing its first 11 matchups. ... Posted first shutout of the season in last week’s win over Northwest. … Senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 46 of 87 passes for 810 yards, seven touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 218 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back Justin Jackson has rushed for 418 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Gavin Marsh has caught 25 passes for 505 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior defensive lineman Alex Bray has 29 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Junior linebacker Brian Fitzmaurice has 35 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and recovered two fumbles. Junior Caleb Syfert has 35 tackles, five tackles for losses and two sacks.