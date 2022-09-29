Marquette Mustangs at Kirkwood Pioneers

Records: Marquette 4-1 overall, 1-1 Suburban Yellow Pool; Kirkwood 2-2, 2-1.
Rankings: Marquette, No. 9 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Marquette 41, Northwest 0; Kirkwood was idle.
On Marquette: Beat Kirkwood 34-14 last season to run its win streak against the Pioneers to three in a row after losing its first 11 matchups. ... Posted first shutout of the season in last week’s win over Northwest. … Senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 46 of 87 passes for 810 yards, seven touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 218 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back Justin Jackson has rushed for 418 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Gavin Marsh has caught 25 passes for 505 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior defensive lineman Alex Bray has 29 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Junior linebacker Brian Fitzmaurice has 35 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and recovered two fumbles. Junior Caleb Syfert has 35 tackles, five tackles for losses and two sacks.
On Kirkwood: Had a bye last week to accommodate for its annual Thanksgiving Day game with rival Webster Groves. …Two losses this season are by a combined two points after Vashon rallied for a 28-27 win in Week 1 and Eureka hit a game-winning field goal at the buzzer for a 31-30 victory in Week 3. … Senior quarterback Omar Hopkins has completed 42 of 66 passes for 705 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Senior running back Deion Brown has rushed for 634 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 22 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Five different receivers have caught touchdown passes. … Senior defensive back Patrick Fortune has 27 tackles. Sophomore defensive end Tafari Staples has 20 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. As a unit the defense has made 11 sacks and 33 tackles for loss.