Marquette Mustangs at Kirkwood Pioneers

When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Marquette 5-1 overall, 1-1 Suburban Yellow Pool; Kirkwood 4-1, 1-1.
Last week: Marquette 25, Lafayette 6; Kirkwood was idle.
On Marquette: Has won back-to-back games against Kirkwood after losing the previous 11 in a row. Scored 28 unanswered points last season to escape with a 35-34 win. …Defense has been excellent this season. Allowed a season-high in its 21-14 loss to Eureka. Has allowed its other five opponents 21 points combined. …Junior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 53-of-99 passes for 978 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for three touchdowns, too. Senior running back JaQuari Parks has rushed for 584 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Malique Flenoid has rushed for 449 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Gavin Marsh has made 21 receptions for 576 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Tyree Bonnett has caught 13 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. …Sophomore linebacker Brian Fitzmaurice has made 27 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive end George Gaston has made 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior defensive back Carter Creech has made four tackles and three interceptions.
On Kirkwood: Had a bye last week for its annual Turkey Day Game with Webster Groves. The last time it played it was defeated by Hazelwood Central 49-28. Lost standout junior running back Deion Brown that game to injury. His status for the remainder of the season is questionable. In his first four and a half games Brown rushed for 845 yards and 12 touchdowns. …Senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh has completed 51-of-80 passes for 771 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He has rushed for three touchdowns. Junior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 26 passes for 475 yards and scored eight total touchdowns. Senior tight end Cam Paul has caught 15 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown. …Junior defensive back Patrick Fortune has made 39 tackles, five tackles for loss and an interception. Junior linebacker Gabe Walker has made 33 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.