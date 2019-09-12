When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Marquette 2-0; Kirkwood 1-1
Rankings: Kirkwood No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com
Last week: Marquette 41, Parkway Central 0; Francis Howell 24, Kirkwood 14
On Marquette: Has lost its last 11 meetings with Kirkwood dating back to 1999. Opened last season 2-0 before losing at home to Kirkwood 58-20. Last won its first three games of the season in 2015. ...Junior running back Christopher Kreh rushed for 215 yards and five touchdowns against Parkway Central. Quarterback George Williams completed 7 of 16 passes for 62 yards and one touchdown. ...Defense held Parkway North and Parkway Central to a combined negative six net yards rushing. Did not allow either opponent to score. Defensive lineman Soung You leads the Mustangs with six tackles.
On Kirkwood: Plays at home for first time this season after thunderstorms forced Week 1 opener to move to Jefferson City, where the offense lit up the Jays for nine touchdown passes. Last week it was was muzzled by Francis Howell. Pioneers rushed for negative six yards. Junior quarterback Kannon Nesslage completed 17 of 30 passes for 213 yards and was intercepted once. Junior receiver William Lee caught four passes for 91 yards. Senior receiver and Missouri recruit Jay Maclin has not played in either of the first two games due to injury. ...Defense kept Howell's rushing attack in check by holding it to 135 yards on 29 carries, but passing game was effective as three different receivers scored touchdowns. Linebackers Cameron Macon and Jason Petty each had nine tackles.