Marquette Mustangs at Lafayette Lancers

On Marquette: Won three in a row and four of its last five against Lafayette including last year’s 41-7 game at Union High which was outside the purview of St. Louis County’s restrictions. The three-game winning streak is the longest for the Mustangs this century. Has started out 4-1 for the fifth time since 2010 and the just the sixth time since 1999. … Junior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 39 of 77 passes for 771 yards, 11 touchdowns and an interception. He’s rushed for three touchdowns as well. Senior running back Malique Flenoid has rushed for 360 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back JaQuari Parks has rushed for 479 yards and two touchdowns. Has given up 15 total points to Pattonville, Northwest, Parkway North and Parkway Central combined in its four victories. Eureka scored 21 in its only loss.

On Lafayette: Has lost three in a row to Marquette for the first time in school history. Last win was a 28-20 victory in 2016. Last week’s shutout of Hazelwood West was the first for the defense since it had three successive shutouts in 2019, the last came in a 17-0 win over Lindbergh. … Senior quarterback Brandon Keen had his most efficient passing game last week against Hazelwood West as he completed 7-of-12 attempts for 159 yards. Keen was injured in Week 2 against Lindbergh and missed two games. He returned against Eureka and attempted nine passes. On the season he has passed for 442 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted twice. Sophomore athlete Zae Jones has rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns. He’s caught eight passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns and stepped in at quarterback when Keen was out and passed for 352 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted five times. Senior tight end Owen Butler has caught 14 passes for 220 yards. Senior receiver Matt Jones has made 14 receptions for 188 yards. … Senior defensive lineman Tommy Hagan has made 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior linebacker Kris Kamrud has made 60 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive back Malik Hampton has 46 tackles and two tackles for loss.