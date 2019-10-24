When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Marquette 7-1 overall, 2-1 Suburban American West; Lafayette 7-1, 2-1
Rankings: Marquette No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 9 Class 6 Missouri Media
Last week: Eureka 28, Marquette 13; Lafayette 17, Lindbergh 0
On Marquette: Had longest winning streak in school history end last week at the hands of rival Eureka. Fell behind Joplin for top seed in Class 6 District 3 tournament. ...Junior running back Chris Kreh has rushed for 1,417 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was held to a season-low 48 yards against Eureka and did not score a rushing touchdown for the first time this season. Had second touchdown reception this season last week. Senior quarterback George Williams has thrown for 633 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Senior receiver Ben Cohen has 12 receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns. ...Eureka's 28 points scored last week was the most Marquette's defense has allowed this season.
On Lafayette: Rebounded from 3-7 finish last season. Lone loss this season came to Eureka, 24-22, on Sept. 20. Split last four games with Marquette. Lost last season's matchup 35-0 to give Marquette its first shutout in the rivalry in at least two decades. ...Senior running back Caden Phipps has rushed 1,009 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns to tie him for the area lead. Junior quarterback Blake Micek completed 14 of 22 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over Lindbergh. It was just his third game with multiple touchdown passes. Junior receiver Pernell Garner has 23 receptions for 313 yards and two touchdowns. ...Defense has anchored consecutive shutout wins over Parkway South, Parkway North and Lindbergh. Sophomore Tommy Hagan has 64 tackles and five sacks. Senior Marsean Fisher has 55 tackles and seven sacks. Senior Antonio Cooper has three interceptions.