Marquette takes to the air to pick up victory against Kirkwood

“The message we sent to our kids at halftime was the last two times we’ve played them we’ve been in their shoes,” Stewart said. “We knew they were going to come out and give it to us there.”

Ahlbrand’s long touchdown run less than two minutes into the third quarter snuffed out any momentum the Pioneers had hoped to generate.

“It’s what we talked about in the locker room, firing in the second half,” Ahlbrand said.

Kirkwood (4-2, 1-2) was able to answer Marquette’s opening score with one of its own as dynamic junior wide receiver Tyler Macon rushed 34 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-all with 52 seconds to play in the first. But the Pioneers offense sputtered out and didn’t find the end zone again until senior running back Darius Jones scored a four-yard touchdown in the final minute of the third quarter.

On the night, Jones rushed for 148 yards on 26 carries.

The Pioneers were off last week to accommodate their annual Turkey Day Game with Webster Groves. It was also an extra week to iron out some things with the loss of junior running back Deion Brown, who was injured against Hazelwood Central in Week 5. Without their standout tailback, Kirkwood’s offense hasn’t been as effective.