CLAYTON — Parkway Central senior Marvell Vails took it to the house and got the Colts off and running.

Vails galloped 90 yards on a punt return and added a 35-yard touchdown catch to spark the Colts to a 35-0 victory Thursday night over the Clayton Greyhounds at Gay Field.

“I saw a hole and I just hit it,” Vails said. “I ran as fast as I could. I went full speed and scored a touchdown. It felt good.”

It made Colts coach Ryan King happy.

“Marvell is just dynamic,” King said. “He’s been injured for most of the summer. He’s been able to play in the last three games. We’re trying to get him the ball more often.”

Vails hauled in the punt at Central's 10-yard line. He eluded a couple of tacklers and went left. There was nothing but green ahead of him. The speedster took off and Clayton’s Deteterius Thompson and Ethan Ritter gave chase but could not catch Vails.

“I dodged a tackle and then I just went,” Vails said. “I don’t worry about tripping. No turf monster for me.”

Senior Connor Lander added the first of five extra points with 4 minutes and 21 seconds left in the first quarter.

A fumble recovery by junior Max Sailors gave the Colts the ball at Central's 42. A fake punt kept the drive alive. Vails caught a screen pass at the 35 and ran in for a 14-0 lead.

“I had great blockers on that play,” Vails said. “They helped me score.”

The Colts took a 21-0 advantage into halftime. DJ Burgess scored on a 7-yard run with 6:25 left in the half.

“I thought we put it together in the second quarter,” King said. “We made some plays and took the lead.”

Parkway Central added two touchdowns in the second half. Sam Sailors ran 66 yards on a quarterback keeper with 1:27 remaining in the third quarter. Aamir Banks caught a 7-yard TD pass with 7:36 left in the game.

Parkway Central improved to 3-1. The Colts rebounded from last week’s 49-7 loss to Summit.

“I thought our quarterback made some throws,” King said. “DJ ran well. We’re young up front and we’re learning. We got past last Friday night and moved into this game.”

Clayton dropped to 1-3.

“Obviously, it didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” said Clayton coach Doug Verby, who is in his first year with the Greyhounds. “It’s one of the those games where there’s a lot to take away. We didn’t lay down. There were a handful of plays that cost us.”

SACKS, A BLOCKED PUNT AND A PICK

Clayton senior Arris Harris recorded two monster sacks. He dropped Sailors for losses of 13 and 12 yards. He intercepted a pass late in the first half. Then, for an encore, he blocked a punt late in the third quarter.

“I saw their O-line wasn’t blocking the right way so I took my shot and I got the quarterback,” Harris said. “I felt great. Dropping the quarterback is just the best. Sacks are the best thing.”

On the interception, Harris said he just “read the receiver” and made the play. It was his first one this season.

“The first of many more to come,” Harris said.

Verby said Harris went out in Game 4 last season with a broken leg and a dislocated ankle. He missed the rest of the year and track season.

“He’s worked his butt off every day since to be ready to play,” Verby said. “The kid is a freak athlete. He just loves the game. He just goes out and plays.”

FAKE PUNT

Facing a fourth-and-14 from its own 38, the Colts lined up to punt. But they did not kick. Instead, senior tight end Jacob Padratzik caught a pass from Burgess, good for 18 yards and a first down.

“Our special teams coordinator, Scott Davis, does a great job,” King said. “He works hard each week. We executed well. We saw an opening and we took it.”

HIGH SNAPS

In the first two series, Clayton had three snaps sail high. Lucky for the Greyhounds, they did not lose the ball.

COLTS OFFENSE

Burgess ran for 137 yards with a touchdown. Sam Sailors completed 7 of 15 passes for 148 yards and an two touchdowns. Vails caught four passes for 104 yards.

CLAYTON, BRENTWOOD CO-OPT

Clayton and Brentwood are a co-op squad this season for the first time.

“It has been a fantastic experience,” said Steve Hutson, the Clayton athletic director.

Verby agreed.

“This has been the best-case scenario for everyone,” Verby said. “It should be an awkward situation from the get-go but it hasn’t been. The kids have made it not awkward. They said we’re good and we’re football players. It’s a good group to coach.”

PENALTIES

The Colts had 100 yards in penalties, 50 in each half. The Greyhounds had 35 yards in penalties.

COIN FLIP

Parkway Central won the toss but deferred. Going out for the flip for the Colts were Sam Sailors, DJ Burgess, Amir Banks and Ryan Franey. Representing Clayton was Trenton Mitchell, Thomas O’Brien, Addison Jones and Teko Roland.

SERIES HISTORY

Before Thursday’s game, the two teams have played each other nine times since 2012, including twice last year. Parkway Central has won every game. Last season, the Colts won 63-8 during the regular season game. In postseason play, Parkway Central scored a 42-0 victory.

UP NEXT

Parkway Central: The Colts will host Hazelwood Central at 7 p.m. Sept. 22. The teams met for the first time last season. The Colts dropped a 45-14 decision.

Clayton: The Greyhounds will play at 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Normandy. In their last six meetings, the two teams are 3-3 with Clayton winning last year 24-6.